 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US Rep Mace of South Carolina has COVID for second time

  • 0
Virus Outbreak Rep Mace

FILE - U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mace has contracted COVID-19 for a second time, saying Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, she had tested positive despite full vaccination amid a resurgence of the pandemic fueled by the omicron variant.

 Jacquelyn Martin - staff, AP

U.S. Rep Nancy Mace of South Carolina has contracted COVID-19 for a second time, saying Monday the infection is milder than her first and that she has been fully vaccinated since last spring.

Mace said she knew she had contracted the virus and opted to test after one of her children had tested positive. Her infection comes amid a resurgence of the pandemic fueled by the omicron variant.

The Charleston Republican said she plans to work from home during her quarantine period, describing her current symptoms as “more mild than the first time.” Though fully vaccinated since the spring of 2021, Mace said she had not received a booster dose.

Mace initially contracted the virus in June 2020, soon after winning a competitive GOP primary in South Carolina’s 1st District. At the time, Mace told supporters that she tested positive after learning that some members of her campaign had been potentially exposed.

Since recovering from that bout, Mace has spoken about her “long-haul” COVID-19 experience. In a September 2021 op-ed, she described how she occasionally experienced fatigue and shortness of breath, as well as occasional hyperventilation during intense exercise, “something I never experienced before COVID.”

People are also reading…

Mace has long encouraged vaccination, writing in that same piece that vaccination is “not a perfect fix, but it’s the best fix we have during this global pandemic.”

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Italy requires coronavirus vaccines for people 50 and older

Italy requires coronavirus vaccines for people 50 and older

ROME (AP) — The Italian government approved a measure Wednesday requiring people older than 50 to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. as the country struggles with nearly daily new records of fresh infections fueled by the omicron variant.

Tech founder out after antisemitic, anti-vaccine screed

Tech founder out after antisemitic, anti-vaccine screed

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah tech company founder and onetime prominent figure in state Republican politics resigned from the board of the company he started Tuesday after sending an email outlining an antisemitic vaccination conspiracy theory.

With salty language, Macron berates France’s unvaccinated

With salty language, Macron berates France’s unvaccinated

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron burst into the presidential race with an explosive remark about the country's minority of unvaccinated people — in an apparent effort to win support from mainstream voters but at the risk of widening divisions over the issue.

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Marilyn Bergman, the Oscar-winning lyricist who teamed with husband Alan Bergman on “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” and hundreds of other songs, died at her Los Angeles home Saturday. She was 93.

A season of joy -- and caution -- kicks off in New Orleans

A season of joy -- and caution -- kicks off in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Vaccinated, masked and ready-to-revel New Orleans residents began ushering in Carnival season Thursday with a rolling party on the city's historic streetcar line, an annual march honoring Joan of Arc in the French Quarter and a collective, wary eye on coronavirus statistics.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Listening to podcasts before bed could be helpful for your brain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News