 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US quietly expands asylum limits while preparing to end them

  • 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has begun expelling Cubans and Nicaraguans to Mexico under pandemic-related powers to deny migrants a chance to seek asylum, expanding use of the rule even as it publicly says it has been trying to unwind it, officials said Wednesday.

The U.S. struck agreement with Mexico to expel up to 100 Cubans and 20 Nicaraguans a day from three locations: San Diego; El Paso, Texas; and Rio Grande Valley, Texas, according to a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the effort.

The expulsions began April 27 and will end May 22, the official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been made public. They are carried out under Title 42 authority, which was named for a public health law and used to expel migrants on grounds of preventing spread of COVID-19. Title 42 is due to expire May 23.

A Mexican official confirmed that up to 100 Cubans and 20 Nicaraguans were being expelled from San Diego under Title 42 under an agreement that runs through May 22. The official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, spoke on condition of anonymity.

People are also reading…

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Until last week, Mexico only agreed to take Guatemalans, Hondurans and El Salvadorans — in addition to Mexicans — under Title 42 authority. Other nationalities are subject to Title 42 but costs, strained diplomatic ties and other considerations often make it difficult to send them back to their home countries.

It's next to impossible for the U.S. to expel migrants to Cuba or Nicaragua due to poor relations with those governments. That has posed an acute challenge for the Biden administration as more people from those countries seek haven in the United States.

Cubans were stopped by U.S. authorities more than 32,000 times on the Mexican border in March, double the number in February and more than five times October's count, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Nicaragua eased travel restrictions from Cuba in November, making it easier for Cubans to continue by land to the U.S. border. Most enter the U.S. in or near Yuma, Arizona, and Del Rio, Texas.

Nicaraguans were stopped more than 16,000 times in March, more than double September's level. The vast majority enter in South Texas.

Lifting Title 42 has proven controversial as midterm elections near, even for Biden's Democratic Party, amid concerns that the U.S. is unprepared for an anticipated increase in migrants seeking asylum. Authorities stopped migrants more than 221,000 times in March, the highest mark in 22 years.

The White House and Homeland Security Department have publicly stood behind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's decision to end the measure because it could no longer be justified on grounds of protecting public health.

But the practice of expelling Cubans and Nicaraguans runs counter to the administration's public statements that it was phasing out use of the pandemic powers to prepare for May 23.

The U.S. has expelled migrants more than 1.8 million times under Title 42 authority since March 2020, effectively overriding rights to seek asylum under U.S. law and international treaty. In doing so, migrants are not subject to immigration law, which include rights to seek protection from persecution at home.

The administration said in court filings that it began processing more Central American adults under immigration laws after the CDC's announcement on April 1. But a federal judge in Louisiana ruled last week that it couldn't start unwinding Title 42 while it was still in effect.

U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays strongly criticized the CDC's decision, suggesting he would try to keep Title 42 in effect after May 23. A hearing is scheduled May 13 for oral arguments.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

A film debuting in over 270 theaters across the United States this week uses a flawed analysis of cellphone location data and ballot drop box surveillance footage to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election nearly 18 months after it ended. The film claims thousands of Democrat-aligned ballot “mules” were supposedly paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots in five battleground states, but experts say the claim is based on assumptions and improper data analysis. Dinesh D'Souza, the right-wing filmmaker who produced the film, and True the Vote, the nonprofit whose research fueled it, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Headcounts are down at public schools. Now budgets are too.

Headcounts are down at public schools. Now budgets are too.

Public school systems are beginning to feel the pinch from enrollment losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Funding for schools is driven partly by student headcounts, and emergency provisions in many states allowed them to maintain funding at pre-pandemic levels. But like the billions of dollars of federal relief money that have helped schools weather the crisis, those measures were not meant to last forever. A school system in suburban Kansas City is eliminating over 100 jobs, including kindergarten aides and library clerks. Oakland, California, is closing seven schools. Other districts around the country are merging classrooms, selling buildings and leaving teaching positions unfilled. 

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the court’s Roe v. Wade ruling has sent people into the streets around the nation. Around 1,000 people gathered in front of the Supreme Court in Washington Tuesday. One demonstrator carried a sign declaring, “If men could get pregnant, abortions would be available at every ATM.” At a rally in Manhattan, New York state Attorney General Letitia James announced that she had an abortion nearly two decades ago. Smaller protests were held in Austin, Texas; Los Angeles and San Francisco in California and elsewhere.

California's population fell again amid pandemic's 2nd year

California's population fell again amid pandemic's 2nd year

Officials have announced that California's population shrank in 2021 for the second year in a row. The drops mark the first time ever that the population of the nation's most populous state has declined. That's according to a new estimate from the California Department of Finance. State officials say California lost 117,552 people in 2021, giving it a population of just over 39 million residents. California is still far ahead of Texas, which is No. 2 for population in the U.S. California officials blame the loss on a declining birth rate and more deaths because of the pandemic. Also, fewer people are moving from other states to California.

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

President Joe Biden took the White House press corps' annual gala as an opportunity to make light of the criticism he has faced in his 15 months in office. He also aimed a few barbs at his predecessor and the Republican Party. The White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night ended a two-year pandemic-related hiatus even as the threat of COVID-19 loomed. Biden cracked, “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.” Biden also said he was happy to be with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than he has.

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook is shutting down its podcast platform

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News