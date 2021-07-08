US death rates are falling for many types of cancer, but not all, report says

"The two-year survival rate for melanoma, advanced melanoma in 2009 was about 27%, this increased to about 44% in 2014, which is about a 60% increase in the survival rate," he said.

The report is put together by the American Cancer Society, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Cancer Institute, the National Institutes of Health and the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries. All data cover a time period prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But it wasn't all good news. For prostate, colorectal and female breast cancers, declines in death rates slowed or disappeared, the report found. Death rates rose for brain and nervous system cancers and pancreatic cancers.

While death rates declined for all groups, cancer death rates were still higher among Black people than in White people, even though incidence rates were lower in Black people than in White people.