 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US abortion trends have changed since landmark 1973 ruling

  • 0

The abortion landscape has changed in the United States since the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. A leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision suggests a majority of justices support throwing out that ruling, which legalized abortion nationwide.

The most comprehensive abortion data is collected by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also compiles data but not all states, including California, submit reports.

Here's what is known:

—About 630,000 abortions were reported to the CDC in 2019 although information from some states is missing.

—Abortion numbers have been falling since a peak of 1.6 million in 1990 and the trend coincides with declining pregnancy rates.

—The 2019 rate was 11.4 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44, compared with 16.3 per 1,000 in 1973.

—Nearly all abortions — almost 94% — were performed at or before 13 weeks of pregnancy.

People are also reading…

—Women in their 20s make up the bulk of abortion patients, or about 57% in 2019, CDC data show.

—In 1973, there were more than 160 pregnancies per 1,000 women in their 20s, compared with about 110 per 1,000 by 2017, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

—More than half of U.S. abortions — 54% — are done with pills rather than medical procedures. That rate has been increasing since 2000 when mifepristone, the main drug used, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The preliminary rate, from 2020, will be updated later this year but is expected to remain above 50%, according to Guttmacher.

—Almost three-quarters of all abortions in 2019 were in Blacks and white women. Black women had the highest rate — almost 24 abortions per 1,000 women; white women had the lowest, at almost 7 per 1,000 women. The CDC data on race is from 30 areas that reported race and ethnicity.

—Most women who have abortions — about 60% — have at least one child, according to CDC’s 2019 data.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Headcounts are down at public schools. Now budgets are too.

Headcounts are down at public schools. Now budgets are too.

Public school systems are beginning to feel the pinch from enrollment losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Funding for schools is driven partly by student headcounts, and emergency provisions in many states allowed them to maintain funding at pre-pandemic levels. But like the billions of dollars of federal relief money that have helped schools weather the crisis, those measures were not meant to last forever. A school system in suburban Kansas City is eliminating over 100 jobs, including kindergarten aides and library clerks. Oakland, California, is closing seven schools. Other districts around the country are merging classrooms, selling buildings and leaving teaching positions unfilled. 

Oregon governor's clemency of murderer unleashes criticism

Oregon governor's clemency of murderer unleashes criticism

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is defending granting clemency to dozens of people, including for a man convicted of murdering a teenager and whose release from prison is coming under fire from prosecutors and sheriffs. Brown is a Democrat who isn't running for reelection this year because of term limits. She has been criticized by Republicans as being soft on crime. However, Brown says she has denied the vast majority of clemency requests. The governor's office says this man deserves a second chance because he was a teenager when the crime was committed and he has undergone a personal transformation behind bars.

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

President Joe Biden took the White House press corps' annual gala as an opportunity to make light of the criticism he has faced in his 15 months in office. He also aimed a few barbs at his predecessor and the Republican Party. The White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night ended a two-year pandemic-related hiatus even as the threat of COVID-19 loomed. Biden cracked, “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.” Biden also said he was happy to be with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than he has.

California's population fell again amid pandemic's 2nd year

California's population fell again amid pandemic's 2nd year

Officials have announced that California's population shrank in 2021 for the second year in a row. The drops mark the first time ever that the population of the nation's most populous state has declined. That's according to a new estimate from the California Department of Finance. State officials say California lost 117,552 people in 2021, giving it a population of just over 39 million residents. California is still far ahead of Texas, which is No. 2 for population in the U.S. California officials blame the loss on a declining birth rate and more deaths because of the pandemic. Also, fewer people are moving from other states to California.

Sen. Rand Paul wants to investigate origins of COVID-19

Sen. Rand Paul wants to investigate origins of COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has promised to wage a vigorous review into the origins of the coronavirus if Republicans retake the Senate and he lands a committee chairmanship. Paul spoke to supporters at a campaign rally Saturday in Kentucky. The libertarian-leaning Republican is seeking a third term this year in Kentucky. He says he’s in line to assume a committee chairmanship if the GOP wins Senate control after the November election. With that power, he promised to “get to the bottom of where this virus came from.” U.S. intelligence agencies remain divided on the origins of COVID-19 but believe China’s leaders didn’t know about the virus before the start of the pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say they've found the ideal amount of sleep for the middle aged and elderly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News