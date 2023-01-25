 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

'Unimaginable:' 2 children dead, infant hospitalized

From the This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 26 series

Officials say a 32—year-old mother in Massachusetts is expected to be charged in the killing of her two children and the injuring of her infant son

  • Updated
  • 0
Children Dead Massachusetts

Duxbury Police work at the scene where two children were found dead and an infant injured, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Duxbury, Mass. Authorities. responding Tuesday night to reports of a woman jumping out of a window at a house, found them unconscious with obvious signs of trauma. The mother, Lindsay Clancy, remains hospitalized and will be arraigned on homicide charges after she is released, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Wednesday.

 David L. Ryan - member, The Boston Globe

DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts is expected to be charged in the killing of her two children and the injuring of her infant son, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Wednesday.

Authorities arrived at a house in Duxbury on Tuesday night after receiving reports that a woman jumped out of a window. They found her and the children unconscious with obvious signs of trauma. The mother, Lindsay Clancy, remains hospitalized and will be arraigned on homicide charges after she is released, Cruz said. It appears the children were strangled, he added.

Late Wednesday, Cruz said on Twitter that an arrest warrant had been issued for Clancy for two counts of homicide and three each for strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon for the deaths of her two children. Clancy is under policy custody.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy, and it is an ongoing investigation,” Cruz said at a news conference Tuesday near the scene in Duxbury, a coastal town about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Boston.

People are also reading…

Police and firefighters responded to the home just after getting a 911 call from a male resident who reported the woman jumped out the window, Cruz said. A 5-year-old girl, Dora Clancy, and her 3-year-old brother, Dawson Clancy, were pronounced dead at a hospital, he said. A 7-month-old boy was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment.

Lindsay Clancy is a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, according to The Boston Globe.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy,” the hospital said in a statement provided by Michael Morrison, the senior director of external communications. “We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events.”

In Duxbury, the Rev. Bill Ferguson from the Pilgrim Church told Boston 25 television station that eight churches had opened their doors to offer support to those in the community who need it. He said the tragedy was “hitting hard,” especially for those who are parents of young children.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PFAS may linger at Marengo fire site

PFAS may linger at Marengo fire site

Jan. 15—Besides petroleum products that have leaked from a Marengo explosion site, state regulators also are worried about toxic chemicals from foam used to fight the Dec. 8 blaze. More than 20 Iowa fire departments responded to the explosion and fire, which injured up to 15 people and caused an evacuation of houses near the C6-Zero plant. One or more of the departments brought drums of ...

Promising gene therapy delivers treatment directly to brain

Promising gene therapy delivers treatment directly to brain

Scientists say delivering gene therapy directly to the brain holds great promise. The first brain-delivered gene therapy on the market was recently approved in Europe and the U.K. for a rare genetic disorder called AADC deficiency. It causes developmental delays and movement disorders in kids. New Jersey drugmaker PTC Therapeutics plans to seek approval for the treatment in the U.S. this year. Meanwhile, about 30 studies in the U.S. are testing gene therapy directly to the brain for other disorders, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Challenges remain, especially with diseases caused by more than a single gene. But scientists say the evidence supporting this approach is mounting.

Will your smartphone be the next doctor’s office?

Will your smartphone be the next doctor’s office?

A phone’s camera lens can measure a heart rate. The microphone, kept by the bedside, can screen for sleep apnea. Even the speaker is being tapped, to monitor breathing. But using smartphones as diagnostic tools is a work in progress, experts say.

Police: Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital

Police say a woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital and then barricaded herself in his room. Daytona Beach police said Ellen Gilland shot her 77-year-old husband Jerry Gilland on Saturday morning at AdventHealth Hospital. Authorities say the 76-year-old woman remained in the man's room about four hours before surrendering. No one else was injured. Police said Ellen Gilland told them her husband had been ill for some time and they had planned the shooting together. Part of the hospital was evacuated with people taking cover in closets and rooms. A police spokeswoman said no charges were immediately announced.

AP sources: Biden to pick Zients as his next chief of staff

AP sources: Biden to pick Zients as his next chief of staff

President Joe Biden is expected to name the man who ran his administration’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic as his next chief of staff. Word of Jeff Zients' hiring comes from two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Biden’s current top aide, Ron Klain, is preparing to leave the job in the coming weeks. Since his role as the administration’s COVID-19 response coordinator, Zients has returned to the White House in a low-profile position to work on staffing matters for the remainder of Biden’s first term.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's what can happen if you don't pay your taxes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News