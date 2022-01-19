 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Troops, bureaucrats will sub for sick teachers in New Mexico

  • 0
New Mexico State of the State

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivers the State of the State address during the 56th legislative session Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Santa Fe, N.M. Her State of the State address was delivered live but remote from her office as lawmakers gathered in their chambers at the state capitol.

 Jim Weber - pool, Pool Santa Fe New Mexican

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is asking National Guard troops and state bureaucrats to volunteer to serve as substitute teachers as preschools and K-12 public schools struggle to keep classrooms open amid surging COVID-19 infections.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday the unprecedented effort to reopen classrooms in the capital city of Santa Fe and shore up staffing across the state.

Her administration says school districts and preschools are seeking as many as 800 substitute teachers and day care workers for shifts ranging from one classroom period to the entire day.

New Mexico has been struggling for years to recruit and retain educators, leaving teaching routinely to long-term substitutes who do not have teaching credentials.

A surge in infections linked to the omicron variant among school staff and teachers prompted a weeklong switch to remote classes at Santa Fe Public Schools that could end as soon as Monday.

People are also reading…

State public education officials say volunteers from the National Guard and state agencies can qualify for substitute teaching with as little as two hours of training and a two-step background check. School districts will decide whether military personnel appear in uniform or casual dress.

The recruiting program seeks volunteers from a pool of 16,000 state workers and 4,000 troops.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jill Biden: I didn't expect 'healing role' as first lady

Jill Biden: I didn't expect 'healing role' as first lady

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Her husband campaigned to help unite the country, but Jill Biden says “healing” a nation wounded by a deadly pandemic, natural and other disasters and deep political polarization is among her chief roles as first lady, too.

Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to U.S. residents starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.

Atlanta transit leader CEO Jeffrey Parker dies

Atlanta transit leader CEO Jeffrey Parker dies

ATLANTA (AP) — Jeffrey Parker, who led the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority during a time of expansion and then during the pandemic when public transportation ridership plummeted, has died, the agency announced.

Watch Now: Related Video

This amazing pup is one of the best singing dogs out there

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News