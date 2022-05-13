 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Transgender medication law in Alabama blocked by judge

  • 0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday blocked part of an Alabama law that makes it a felony to prescribe gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors.

U.S. District Judge Liles Burke issued a preliminary injunction to stop the state from enforcing the medication ban, which took effect May 8, while a court challenge goes forward. The judge left in place other parts of the law that banned gender-affirming surgeries for transgender minors and requires counselors, teachers and other school officials to tell parents if a minor discloses that they think they are transgender.

The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act made it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, to prescribe or administer gender-affirming medication to transgender minors to help affirm their new gender identity.

Burke ruled that Alabama had produced no credible evidence to show that transitioning medications are “experimental” while, “the uncontradicted record evidence is that at least twenty-two major medical associations in the United States endorse transitioning medications as well-established, evidence-based treatments for gender dysphoria in minors.”

People are also reading…

“Enjoining the Act upholds and reaffirms the ‘enduring American tradition’ that parents—not the states or federal courts—play the primary role in nurturing and caring for their children,” Burke wrote in the opinion.

The legislation was part of a wave of bills in Republican-controlled states regarding transgender minors, but it is the first to levy criminal penalties against the doctors who provide the medications. In Arkansas, a judge blocked a similar law before it took effect.

The U.S. Department of Justice and four families with transgender children challenged the Alabama law as discriminatory, an unconstitutional violation of equal protection and free speech rights and an intrusion into family medical decisions.

The state attorney general’s office insists the law is constitutional and says it’s aimed at protecting children. “The science and common sense are on Alabama’s side. We will win this fight to protect our children,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said recently.

Alabama lawmakers, who approved the bill this spring, said decisions on the medications should wait until adulthood.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Pediatric Endocrine Society both endorse the treatments that clinics here and in other states are providing for transgender youth. More than 20 medical and mental health organizations urged Burke to block the law. “Gender-affirming medical care is the well-recognized, accepted standard of care for adolescents at risk of or suffering from gender dysphoria,” an attorney wrote in the motion.

Dr. Morissa Ladinsky, a pediatrician who founded a Birmingham medical team that treats children with gender dysphoria, testified last week that her clinic is one of about 55 across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

A film debuting in over 270 theaters across the United States this week uses a flawed analysis of cellphone location data and ballot drop box surveillance footage to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election nearly 18 months after it ended. The film claims thousands of Democrat-aligned ballot “mules” were supposedly paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots in five battleground states, but experts say the claim is based on assumptions and improper data analysis. Dinesh D'Souza, the right-wing filmmaker who produced the film, and True the Vote, the nonprofit whose research fueled it, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

The state averaged a little more than 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day in the past week, a 23% increase over the previous week, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data released Wednesday.

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump if his deal to buy the social media company goes through. Musk, speaking virtually at an auto conference, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

EXPLAINER: What's behind the baby formula shortage?

EXPLAINER: What's behind the baby formula shortage?

Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term problems hit the biggest U.S. brands. So what should you do if you can't find formula? Talk with your pediatrician or call a local food bank to see if they can help locate some options. Experts also recommend checking with smaller stores and pharmacies, which may still have supplies when larger stores run out. Most regular baby formulas contain the same basic ingredients and nutrients, so parents using those products shouldn’t hesitate to buy a different brand if they’re having trouble finding their regular one. Parents of infants requiring specialty formulas should talk to their doctor if they can’t find those products.

Asian stocks follow Wall St down on rate hike, economy fears

Asian stocks follow Wall St down on rate hike, economy fears

Asian stocks have followed Wall Street lower as fears increased that U.S. rate hikes to fight inflation might stall economic growth. Market benchmarks in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney fell. Shanghai advanced. Oil prices fell more than $1 but stayed above $100 per barrel. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index tumbled 3.2% on Monday, hitting its lowest point in more than a year. The Federal Reserve is trying to cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high might trigger an economic downturn. That adds to pressure from Russia’s war on Ukraine and a Chinese slowdown.

Illinois predominantly Black college closing after 157 years

Illinois predominantly Black college closing after 157 years

A predominantly Black college in central Illinois that saw its enrollment plummet during the COVID-19 pandemic says it has been unable to recover and must close its doors after 157 years. Lincoln College in the community of Lincoln says that it will shut down at the end of this week when the current semester ends. Lincoln College President David Gerlach says $50 million was needed to remain open and the school says its efforts to raise that money fell far short. The school says another factor that contributed to its demise was a cyberattack in December that made it impossible for months to get into systems needed to recruit and retain students. 

No more murder charge for women in Louisiana abortion bill

No more murder charge for women in Louisiana abortion bill

The sponsor of a bill that would have subjected Louisiana women to murder charges for having abortions has abruptly pulled the proposal from debate. That move came Thursday night after Louisiana House members voted 65-26 to totally revamp the bill, eliminating the  criminal penalties for women who have abortions. The bill would have ventured farther against abortion than lawmakers’ efforts in any other state. It would have made women who end their pregnancies subject to criminal homicide prosecutions. Gov. John Bel Edwards, an anti-abortion Democrat, had called the proposal absurd and said he would have vetoed it.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for moving your home office outside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News