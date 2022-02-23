 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Top Baltimore prosecutor to be tried in May in federal case

  • 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore's top prosecutor is scheduled to be tried in May on charges that she made false statements on financial documents to withdraw money from her retirement savings and purchase two Florida vacation homes.

A federal judge set a May 2 trial date for State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby during a telephone call Wednesday with lawyers on the case.

Mosby is running for reelection. The trial will be held before the Democratic primary on June 28.

Calling it a “politically charged case,” defense attorney A. Scott Bolden had said Mosby wanted a trial to start within 60 days of her arraignment earlier this month.

On Jan. 13, a grand jury indicted Mosby on two counts each of perjury and making a false statement on a loan application in purchasing a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida.

Mosby pleaded not guilty to the charges at her Feb. 4 arraignment. Her trial is expected to last four days. Prosecutors didn’t seek Mosby’s pretrial detention.

People are also reading…

Mosby, 41, was elected as Baltimore’s state’s attorney in 2014 and reelected in 2018. She received national acclaim in 2015 for bringing criminal charges against six police officers in the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man whose neck was broken in police custody. Gray’s death sparked protests and riots. None of the officers was convicted.

The indictment accuses Mosby of falsely stating that the COVID-19 pandemic harmed her finances so she could withdraw $90,000 from her city retirement account. Mosby’s gross salary in 2020 was over $247,000 and never was reduced, the indictment says.

Bolden has said that the state of Mosby’s fledgling private businesses — Mahogany Elite Travel, Mahogany Elite Enterprises LLC and Mahogany Elite Consulting — allowed her to make the withdrawals.

Mosby has asked U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby to dismiss her indictment, claiming prosecutors have been driven by “malicious personal, political, and even racial animus.”

Mosby is married to Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby. He has not been charged with any crimes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility

Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — More than 1,000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday as the chain issued a voluntary recall affecting items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South.

Canadian police arrest 2 leaders of protesting truckers

Canadian police arrest 2 leaders of protesting truckers

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hundreds of truckers clogging Canada's capital stood their ground and defiantly blasted their horns Thursday, even as police arrested two protest leaders and threatened to break up the nearly three-week protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

Senate confirms health care watchdog assailed by Trump

Senate confirms health care watchdog assailed by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed a federal watchdog assailed by former President Donald Trump to the top job battling fraud, waste and abuse at the $1.6 trillion Department of Health and Human Services, which has a portfolio that spans health, social services and even the care of migrant children.

Beijing's Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment

Beijing's Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment

BEIJING (AP) — A pile of figure-skating rubble created by Russian misbehavior. A new Chinese champion — from California. An ace American skier who faltered and went home empty-handed. The end of the Olympic line for the world’s most renowned snowboarder. All inside an anti-COVID “closed loop" enforced by China's authoritarian government.

Queen Elizabeth II Has COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II Has COVID-19

MONDAY, Feb. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Queen Elizabeth II has mild, cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, adding that she still plans to carry on working. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain's political spectrum for the famously stoic 95-year-old.

UK: People with COVID in England won't need to self-isolate

UK: People with COVID in England won't need to self-isolate

LONDON (AP) — People with COVID-19 won't be legally required to self-isolate in England starting in the coming week, the U.K. government has announced, as part of a plan for “living with COVID” that is also likely to see testing for the coronavirus scaled back.

California adopts nation's 1st 'endemic' virus policy

California adopts nation's 1st 'endemic' virus policy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California became the first state to formally shift to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus with Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement Thursday of a plan that emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandated masking and business shutdowns.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: A third of young people were happier during COVID-19 lockdowns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News