Top Baltimore prosecutor to be tried in May in federal case

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore's top prosecutor is scheduled to be tried in May on charges that she made false statements on financial documents to withdraw money from her retirement savings and purchase two Florida vacation homes.

A federal judge set a May 2 trial date for State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby during a telephone call Wednesday with lawyers on the case.

Mosby is running for reelection. The trial will be held before the Democratic primary on June 28.

Calling it a “politically charged case,” defense attorney A. Scott Bolden had said Mosby wanted a trial to start within 60 days of her arraignment earlier this month.

On Jan. 13, a grand jury indicted Mosby on two counts each of perjury and making a false statement on a loan application in purchasing a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida.

Mosby pleaded not guilty to the charges at her Feb. 4 arraignment. Her trial is expected to last four days. Prosecutors didn’t seek Mosby’s pretrial detention.

Mosby, 41, was elected as Baltimore’s state’s attorney in 2014 and reelected in 2018. She received national acclaim in 2015 for bringing criminal charges against six police officers in the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man whose neck was broken in police custody. Gray’s death sparked protests and riots. None of the officers was convicted.

The indictment accuses Mosby of falsely stating that the COVID-19 pandemic harmed her finances so she could withdraw $90,000 from her city retirement account. Mosby’s gross salary in 2020 was over $247,000 and never was reduced, the indictment says.

Bolden has said that the state of Mosby’s fledgling private businesses — Mahogany Elite Travel, Mahogany Elite Enterprises LLC and Mahogany Elite Consulting — allowed her to make the withdrawals.

Mosby has asked U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby to dismiss her indictment, claiming prosecutors have been driven by “malicious personal, political, and even racial animus.”

Mosby is married to Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby. He has not been charged with any crimes.

