 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Today in History: May 9, Mandela chosen to lead South Africa

  • Updated
  • 0

Today in History

Today is Monday, May 9, the 129th day of 2022. There are 236 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 9, 1994, South Africa’s newly elected parliament chose Nelson Mandela to be the country’s first Black president.

On this date:

In 1860, writer J.M. Barrie, the creator of Peter Pan, was born in Kirriemuir, Scotland.

In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson, acting on a joint congressional resolution, signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.

In 1945, with World War II in Europe at an end, Soviet forces liberated Czechoslovakia from Nazi occupation. U.S. officials announced that a midnight entertainment curfew was being lifted immediately.

In 1951, the U.S. conducted its first thermonuclear experiment as part of Operation Greenhouse by detonating a 225-kiloton device on Enewetak Atoll in the Pacific nicknamed “George.”

People are also reading…

In 1962, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology succeeded in reflecting a laser beam off the surface of the moon.

In 1965, Russian-born American pianist Vladimir Horowitz performed publicly for the first time in 12 years with a recital at Carnegie Hall in New York.

In 1970, President Richard Nixon made a surprise and impromptu pre-dawn visit to the Lincoln Memorial, where he chatted with a group of protesters who’d been resting on the Memorial steps after protests against the Vietnam War and the Kent State shootings.

In 1974, the House Judiciary Committee opened public hearings on whether to recommend the impeachment of President Richard Nixon. (The committee ended up adopting three articles of impeachment against the president, who resigned before the full House took up any of them.)

In 1980, 35 people were killed when a freighter rammed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay in Florida, causing a 1,400-foot section of the southbound span to collapse.

In 2016, Filipinos went to the polls to elect Rodrigo Duterte, the controversial, tough-talking mayor of Davao city, to be their country’s next president.

In 2019, Pope Francis issued a groundbreaking new church law requiring all Catholic priests and nuns to report clergy sexual abuse and cover-ups by their superiors to church authorities.

In 2020, the Food and Drug Administration approved a coronavirus antigen test that could quickly detect virus proteins from swabs that were swiped inside the naval cavity. Rock 'n’ roll pioneer Little Richard, known for his piercing wail, pounding piano and towering pompadour, died in Tennessee at the age of 87 after battling bone cancer; he had helped shatter the color line on the music charts while introducing Black R&B to white America.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama declared his unequivocal support for same-sex marriage in a historic announcement that came three days after Vice President Joe Biden spoke in favor of such unions on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney repeated his opposition to gay marriage, telling reporters in Oklahoma City, “I believe that marriage is between a man and a woman.” Hair stylist Vidal Sassoon, 84, died in Los Angeles.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, ousting the nation’s top law enforcement official in the midst of an FBI investigation into whether Trump’s campaign had ties to Russia’s meddling in the election that sent him to the White House.

One year ago: The Biden administration loosened regulations on the transport of petroleum products on highways, as part of an effort to avoid disruptions in the fuel supply in the wake of a ransomware attack that shut down a major fuel pipeline system across the East Coast. Joyous reunions among vaccinated parents and children across the country marked Mother’s Day, the second one to be celebrated during the coronavirus pandemic. A man fatally shot six people at a Colorado birthday party before killing himself; police said he was upset after not being invited to the gathering thrown by his girlfriend’s family. Trainer Bob Baffert announced that Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit had tested positive for an excessive amount of a steroid. (State racing stewards disqualified Medina Spirit in February 2022, ten weeks after the horse’s death from a heart attack; they declared second-place finisher Mandaloun the Derby winner.)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-writer Alan Bennett is 88. Actor and politician Glenda Jackson is 86. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 85. Musician Sonny Curtis (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 85. Singer Tommy Roe is 80. Singer-musician Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield and Poco) is 78. Actor Candice Bergen is 76. Pop singer Clint Holmes is 76. Actor Anthony Higgins is 75. Singer Billy Joel is 73. Blues singer-musician Bob Margolin is 73. Rock singer-musician Tom Petersson (Cheap Trick) is 72. Actor Alley Mills is 71. Actor Amy Hill is 69. Actor Wendy Crewson is 66. Actor John Corbett is 61. Singer Dave Gahan (GAHN) (Depeche Mode) is 60. Actor Sonja Sohn is 58. Rapper Ghostface Killah is 52. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos (dy-uh-MAN’-toh-POO’-lehs) is 47. R&B singer Tamia (tuh-MEE’-ah) is 47. Actor Daniel Franzese is 44. Rock singer Pierre Bouvier (Simple Plan) is 43. Actor Rosario Dawson is 43. Rock singer Andrew W.K. is 43. Actor Rachel Boston is 40. TV personality Audrina Patridge is 37. Actor Grace Gummer is 36.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

The state averaged a little more than 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day in the past week, a 23% increase over the previous week, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data released Wednesday.

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

A film debuting in over 270 theaters across the United States this week uses a flawed analysis of cellphone location data and ballot drop box surveillance footage to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election nearly 18 months after it ended. The film claims thousands of Democrat-aligned ballot “mules” were supposedly paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots in five battleground states, but experts say the claim is based on assumptions and improper data analysis. Dinesh D'Souza, the right-wing filmmaker who produced the film, and True the Vote, the nonprofit whose research fueled it, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk

FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk

U.S. regulators are strictly limiting who can receive Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to a rare but serious risk of blood clots. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J’s vaccine. The decision is the latest restriction to hit the company's vaccine, which has long been overshadowed in the U.S. by the more effective shots from Pfizer and Moderna. In December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended using the Moderna and Pfizer shots over J&J’s because of its safety issues.

Kentucky Derby Updates | Longshot Rich Strike finishes first

Kentucky Derby Updates | Longshot Rich Strike finishes first

Longshot and final entry Rich Strike has crossed the finish line first in the 148th Kentucky Derby, outracing favorite Epicenter and Zandon. The horse entered the field on Friday after Ethereal Road was scratched and started outside but charged down the stretch to pass the leaders and run the 1 1/4 mile in 2:02.61.

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the court’s Roe v. Wade ruling has sent people into the streets around the nation. Around 1,000 people gathered in front of the Supreme Court in Washington Tuesday. One demonstrator carried a sign declaring, “If men could get pregnant, abortions would be available at every ATM.” At a rally in Manhattan, New York state Attorney General Letitia James announced that she had an abortion nearly two decades ago. Smaller protests were held in Austin, Texas; Los Angeles and San Francisco in California and elsewhere.

CDC restates recommendation for masks on planes, trains

U.S. health officials are restating their recommendation that Americans wear masks on planes, trains and buses, despite a court ruling last month that struck down a national mask mandate on public transportation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a statement saying Americans age 2 and older should wear a well-fitting masks on public transportation, as well as in airports and train stations. Last month, a federal judge in Florida struck down a government requirement for masking in public transportation. The Justice Department is appealing the decision. 

Watch Now: Related Video

How to find a part-time job once you have retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News