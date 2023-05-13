In the U.S., delivery costs without health insurance average nearly $10,000. Add in professional services, and medical expenses jump to more than $13,000. Giving birth via a C-section is even more expensive.
Being pregnant may count as a qualifying life event that triggers a Special Enrollment Period when you can sign up for health insurance on the state health insurance marketplace, even if open enrollment is over. Pregnancy and childbirth (and adoption) are also usually considered qualifying events for employer-sponsored insurance, which means that you may be able to get covered through your job or your spouse's job, even if you opted out in the past. Or, if you're unhappy with the coverage you chose, a qualifying event allows you to switch plans.
Depending on your income and location, you might qualify for Medicaid during and after pregnancy. If not, there may be low-cost health insurance options and free care or financial assistance through your local health department or community-based health care providers.
People without health insurance during pregnancy may still be able to sign up within 60 days of giving birth. Medicaid will cover new moms who qualify for at least 60 days after the birth, longer in some states with extended coverage for up to 12 months post-delivery.
Even if you can't get coverage before your baby is born, getting coverage for yourself and your baby after birth can still help reduce your expenses for any care you and your baby need.