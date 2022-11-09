HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas man executed for mother’s strangling death after court rejects lawyers’ appeal based on mental illness claim.
Research shows cannabis use could cut the need for opioids directly by interacting with the body’s own natural opioid system to produce pain relief.
Even a little coffee in pregnancy might stunt growth; Plus science reveals secrets of the clitoris, and more health news
Most pregnant women are told it's safe to have one cup of coffee a day, but new research suggests a surprising risk. Get that and more health news here.
As daylight saving time ends, does gaining an hour of sleep affect a person's health? Here's what to know about it.
A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog in Denver has been sentenced to life in prison. A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and added an additional 48-year sentence for the attempted murder of her boyfriend. The Denver Post reported that Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to “go potty” outside his apartment in June 2020 before getting the weapon and firing it 24 times.
Ironman participants must complete a 2.4-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride then end with a marathon. It’s safe to say the race requires dedication and gusto to successfully complete.
Improving your health starts with a simple step: getting the right amount of sleep. Here are some tips to improve your sleep quality through eating.
Whose sex drive is higher: Men or women? Plus, black licorice can be dangerous, and more health news
New researched has determined once and for all who has the higher sex drive. Get that and more news from HealthDay here.
What happens when a prolific user of social media buys the platform? The world is finding out now that Elon Musk has purchased Twitter. Brash, outspoken and sometimes juvenile, Musk's own tweets show how the world’s richest man has used social media to craft his public image as a billionaire unafraid to offend people. They're also providing a glimpse into how Musk will run the platform. For Musk, Twitter has been a tool to promote his enterprises and punch back at critics, even as his tweeting has sometimes placed him in the middle of geopolitical conflicts and a global pandemic.
A single dose of a synthetic version of the mind-altering component of magic mushrooms, psilocybin, improved depression in some people, a new study found.
Democrat Tim Walz has won a second term as Minnesota’s governor. Walz fended off a challenge by Republican Scott Jensen, a family practice physician who grabbed national attention with his vaccine skepticism. Walz led Minnesota through the COVID-19 pandemic -- including lockdowns, school shutdowns and business closures. He also led the state through the unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. He made support for abortion rights a centerpiece of his campaign. Jensen hammered Walz for rising crime, including failing to control damaging protests after Floyd’s death, and for what he called damaging shutdowns during the coronavirus. But Jensen proved vulnerable on abortion.