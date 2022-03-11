 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Texas clinics lose again in court over strict abortion law

  • 0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Friday paved the way for the nation's toughest abortion law to remain in place in a ruling that again deflated clinics' hopes of stopping — or even pausing — the restrictions anytime soon.

The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which have now lost at both the U.S. Supreme Court and the state's highest court since a ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy took effect in September.

It is likely to further embolden other Republican-controlled states that are now pressing forward with similar laws, including neighboring Oklahoma, where many Texas women have crossed state lines to get an abortion for the past six months.

The decision by the Texas Supreme Court turned on whether medical licensing officials had an enforcement role under the law known as Senate Bill 8, and therefore, could be sued by clinics that are reaching for any possible way to halt the restrictions.

People are also reading…

But writing for the court, Justice Jeffrey Boyd said those state officials have no enforcement authority, “either directly or indirectly."

Texas abortion providers did not immediately comment on the ruling but had already acknowledged they were running out of options and that the law would stay in place for the foreseeable future.

The U.S. Supreme Court has signaled in a separate case out of Mississippi that it would roll back abortion rights, and possibly overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, in a ruling that is expected later this year.

The number of monthly abortions in Texas fell by more than 50% in the two months after the law took effect, according to state health figures. But that data only tells part of the story, and researchers say The number of Texas women who are going online to get abortion pills by mail from has risen sharply.

The Texas law makes no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached a bipartisan deal early Wednesday providing $13.6 billion to help Ukraine and European allies plus billions more to battle the pandemic as part of an overdue $1.5 trillion measure financing federal agencies for the rest of this year.

Virginia Senate blocks most Youngkin parole board appointees

Virginia Senate blocks most Youngkin parole board appointees

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate on Thursday rejected all but one of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's nominees to the state parole board, a move the chamber's Democratic majority said was partly in retaliation for House Republicans' earlier defeat of appointments to other government boards.

United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill

United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a massive spending bill Wednesday night that would rush $13.6 billion in U.S. aid to battered Ukraine and its European allies, after top Democrats were forced to abruptly drop their plan to include fresh funds to battle COVID-19.

Lawyers: FBI lured men for Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

Lawyers: FBI lured men for Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were swayed by informants and federal agents who targeted them for their anti-government views, defense attorneys said Wednesday, portraying the men as big talkers and wannabes who never meant what they said.

Teachers hit picket lines in Minneapolis as parents worry

Teachers hit picket lines in Minneapolis as parents worry

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis public school teachers hit the picket lines on Tuesday, calling for better wages and “safe and stable schools,” as parents found themselves facing an uncertainty that’s become all too familiar during the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook will allow 'violent speech' if regarding Putin or Russian military

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News