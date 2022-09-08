Stroke a silent killer among Cedar Valley residents

Fourth in a series

GRUNDY CENTER — Natalie Kracht first noticed something was off with her husband, Shawn, when they were eating dinner at a restaurant next door to their coffee shop.

Looking back, Natalie said, he was quieter than usual, but since he wasn’t usually talkative she wasn’t worried. Shawn started developing headaches later in the evening, but this again was typical of her husband. Nothing seemed amiss until the next day, when he had trouble getting up from the couch.

“Nothing signaled stroke to me because he didn’t have any droopiness – little bit of a droopy eye, but that’s kind of common for him to have when he’d get tired – but nothing to me seemed like a stroke,” Natalie said.

“I thought maybe dehydration. It was a hot day before. He’d worked outside, then he’d worked out.”

It turned out Shawn was having a hemorrhagic stroke, causing blood to pool in his brain. Shawn had struggled with high blood pressure, which he tried to manage through diet and exercise. He refused to take medication, and a nurse warned him without it he could have a major event before his daughter graduated from high school.

Her timing was only two weeks off.

Shawn was flown to Iowa City, going from hospital to hospital on the long road to recovery. Through rehabilitation, he relearned to walk, speak, read and regain his motor skills. Natalie found different odd jobs for him to do around the coffee shop they owned, helping him through the process.

“Basically what they said was he had an empty space left in his brain after that stroke happened and the blood dissipated, and his brain needed to create new pathways,” Natalie said. “So it’s sort of like learning things again, but not really – they’re there, the dots have to be connected again by a different pathway.”

“It was like starting all over again, like reading and writing,” Shawn said. “I couldn’t understand directions and stuff like that, so it was life-changing.”

Two years later, Kracht is fully recovered, but many others are not so lucky. Like much of the rest of the country, stroke remains the third-highest cause of death in the Cedar Valley area, claiming 2,928 lives in the region between 1999 and 2020. And at 60.5 deaths per 100,000 people, it’s well above the national average of 47.2 per 100,000.

According to Shelby Crist, youth market and Heart Walk director for the American Heart Association of Eastern Iowa, the public is well versed in the dangers of heart disease, but raising awareness of the dangers of stroke poses a greater challenge.

“Stroke and heart health are hand-in-hand, so we do what we can to raise awareness around stroke as well, and the signs and symptoms,” Crist said. “Stroke can be very hard to catch, much like an issue with your heart.”

Kate Bolick, a nurse practitioner in UnityPoint Health’s neurology department, echoed Crist’s statement. Bolick said the trademark chest pain from a cardiac issue tends to elicit a swift response. But strokes can go overlooked, making them a silent killer.

“I feel like people who have heart attacks a lot of times have pain, and so when people have pain, they want to seek help,” Bolick said. “And pain’s not usually something that’s associated with stroke, and so people, I think, kind of wait them out a little bit more to see if symptoms will get better.”

Many of the leading causes of heart disease and cancer also apply to stroke. Poor diet, smoking and stress are notable factors.

“The big risk factors for stroke and for heart attack – any sort of cardiovascular health – are the same. The high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, diabetes, these are all the big risk factors that people need to work on to lower their risk for stroke.”

But efforts are being made to increase awareness about stroke. Organizations like the American Heart Association are active in classrooms and at events like the Cedar Valley Heart Walk – held in Cedar Falls in August – to get the word out about strokes.

The Krachts were at the Heart Walk, giving support and serving coffee, trying to serve as proof that there’s life after a stroke.

“I’d say check your blood pressure. Make sure it’s good, and if not get on medication,” Shawn said.

Coming Friday: COVID-19 came as a deadly surprise.