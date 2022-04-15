 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Month by month, more of the roughly 40 million Americans who get help buying groceries through the federal food stamp program are seeing their benefits plunge even as the nation struggles with the biggest increase in food costs in decades.

The payments to low-income individuals and families are dropping as governors end COVID-19 disaster declarations and opt out of an ongoing federal program that made their states eligible for dramatic increases in SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps. The U.S. Department of Agriculture began offering the increased benefit in April 2020 in response to surging unemployment after the COVID-19 pandemic swept over the country.

The result is that depending on the politics of a state, individuals and families in need find themselves eligible for significantly different levels of help buying food.

Nebraska took the most aggressive action anywhere in the country, ending the emergency benefits four months into the pandemic in July 2020 in a move Republican Gov. Pete Rickett said was necessary to "show the rest of the country how to get back to normal.”

Since then, nearly a dozen states with Republican leadership have taken similar action, with Iowa this month being the most recent place to slash the benefits. Benefits also will be cut in Wyoming and Kentucky in the next month. Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Tennessee have also scaled back the benefits.

Republican leaders argue that the extra benefits were intended to only temporarily help people forced out of work by the pandemic. Now that the virus has eased, they maintain, there is no longer a need to offer the higher payments at a time when businesses in most states are struggling to find enough workers.

But the extra benefits also help out families in need at a time of skyrocketing prices for food. Recipients receive at least $95 per month under the program, but some individuals and families typically eligible for only small benefits can get hundreds of dollars in extra payments each month.

The entire program would come to a halt if the federal government decides to end its public health emergency, though the Biden administration so far hasn’t signaled an intention to do so.

For Tara Kramer, 45, of Des Moines, the decision by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to end the emergency payments starting April 1 meant her monthly SNAP benefit plunged from $250 in March to $20 in April. Kramer, who has a genetic disorder that can cause intense pain, said the extra money enabled her to buy healthier food that made her feel better and help her to live a more active life.

“My heart sank,” Kramer said. “All the memories from before the emergency allotment came rushing back.”

Alex Murphy, a spokesman for Reynolds, noted the extra benefits were always intended to help people who lost jobs because of the pandemic and said, “we have to return to pre-pandemic life.” Murphy pointed out that Iowa has over 86,000 job openings listed on a state unemployment website.

But Kramer said she’s not able to work and that even getting out of her apartment can be a struggle at times.

Vince Hall, who oversees public policy for the nationwide food bank network Feeding America, said ending the extra benefits ignores the reality that even as the pandemic wanes there hasn’t been a decline in demand at food banks.

Wages have been increasing in the United States and the national unemployment rate in March dropped to 3.6%, but those gains have been offset by an 8.5% increase in inflation compared to a year ago. Food is among items rising the fastest, leaving many families unable to buy enough groceries.

“The COVID pandemic is giving way to a hunger pandemic,” Hall said. “We’re in a real, real struggle.”

Feeding America, which represents 200 food banks, reports that demand for food has increased just as these organizations are seeing individual donations dwindle and food costs rise. The organization estimates the nation’s food banks will spend 40% more to buy food in the fiscal year ending June 2022 as in the previous year.

For people like Annie Ballan, 51, of Omaha, Nebraska, the decision by Ricketts to stop participating in the program reduced the SNAP payments she and her son receive from nearly $500 a month to $41. Both have health problems and can’t work.

“From the middle of the month to the end of the month, people have no food,” Ballan said, her voice rising in anger. “This is all the governor’s fault. He says he loves Nebraskans, that Nebraskans are wonderful, but he’s cut off our food.”

The demand on food banks will only grow as more states reduce their SNAP payments, which typically provide nine meals for every one meal offered by food banks, Hall said.

Valerie Andrews, 59, of St. Charles, Missouri, said the SNAP benefits that she and her husband rely on fell from $430 a month to $219 when Missouri ended the extra payments in August 2021. Andrews, who is disabled, said she tries to budget carefully and gets food regularly from a food pantry but it's difficult.

“We’re barely making it from paycheck to paycheck,” she said. “It gets pretty rough most of the time.”

Officials at food banks and pantries said they will do their best to meet increased demand but there is no way they can fully offset the drop in SNAP benefits.

Matt Unger, director of the Des Moines Area Religious Council network of food pantries in Iowa’s capital city, noted the pantry's cost for a 5-ounce can of chicken as jumped from 54 cents in March 2019 to a current price of $1.05.

“Costs are just going through the roof,” he said.

AP writer Grant Schulte contributed to this story from Omaha, Nebraska.

Follow Scott McFetridge on Twitter: https://twitter.com/smcfetridge

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Man blaming Trump's 'orders' for riot actions found guilty

An Ohio man who testified that he was “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of obstructing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. A federal jury on Thursday also found Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, guilty of stealing a coat rack from an office inside the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Thompson, an exterminator who lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, was the first Capitol riot defendant to mount a trial defense blaming Trump and members of his inner circle for the insurrection.

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Two law enforcement officials say the person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself. Frank R. James called the New York Police Department’s tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan and to tell authorities to come and get him, the law enforcement officials said. They weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said James was gone by the time officers got to the eatery, but they soon spotted him on a corner nearby. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a day after the rush-hour attack that left 10 people with gunshot wounds. 

Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path

A milestone Supreme Court confirmation that endured a flawed process. The collapse of a bipartisan compromise for more pandemic funding. The departure of a stalwart of the dwindling band of moderate House Republicans. These three events on Capitol Hill this past week illustrated how Congress’ near- and long-term paths point in one direction — intensifying partisanship. Partisan fights in Congress are as old as the republic, and they routinely escalate as elections approach. But the bar for when to cast party differences aside has fallen in recent years. 

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule and allow the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer. Biden's administration is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

Police said teen didn't need medical help before his death

A community task force reviewing the death of a Black teenager who was restrained for more than 30 minutes at a Kansas juvenile detention center learned that a police officer changed his answers on a form that otherwise would have led police to take the teen to a hospital instead of booking him into the detention center. The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that a Sedgwick County official who oversees admissions into the detention center told the task force that the officer initially reported there were signs that 17-year-old Cedric Lofton needed medical attention last September but he changed his answers after being told the teen would need a medical review if he said yes on the form.

Woman faces Texas murder charge after self-induced abortion

Authorities say a 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder in Texas after causing “the death of an individual by self-induced abortion.” It’s unclear whether Lizelle Herrera is accused of having an abortion or helping someone else get an abortion. Texas' abortion law bans abortions for women as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Maj. Carlos Delgado with the Starr County sheriff’s office says Herrera remains jailed Saturday in Rio Grande City, on the U.S.-Mexico border. It is not clear under what law Herrera is charged, but University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck noted that state law exempts the mother from murder of her unborn child. 

