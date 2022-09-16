 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer

  • 0
Sarah Sanders Cancer Surgery

FILE - Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders talks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., on Feb. 22, 2022, after filing paperwork to run for governor. The former White House press secretary underwent surgery Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, for thyroid cancer.

 Andrew DeMillo - staff, AP

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas, underwent surgery Friday for thyroid cancer.

Sanders announced she underwent the surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed that she had thyroid cancer.

“Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free," Sanders said in a statement released by her campaign. “I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support."

Sanders, 40, said she looked forward to returning to the campaign trail soon. Sanders' last public event was at the Arkansas Razorbacks football game on Saturday.

People are also reading…

Sanders, who served as former President Donald Trump's spokeswoman until 2019, is running against Democratic nominee Chris Jones. She is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Sanders, who has shattered fundraising records in the race, is heavily favored in the predominantly Republican state of Arkansas. The state's current Republican governor, Asa Hutchinson, is leaving office in January due to term limits.

A doctor for Sanders said in a statement that he expected her to be back on her feet within the next 24 hours. Dr. John R. Sims, a surgeon at CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock, said Sanders will need adjuvant treatment with radioactive iodine and continued long follow up care.

Sims said Sanders' cancer was a stage 1 papillary thyroid carcinoma, the most common type of thyroid cancer and said she has an “excellent" prognosis.

“I think it's fair to say she's now cancer free, and I don't anticipate any of this slowing her down," Sims said.

During Sanders’ nearly two-year tenure at the White House, she scaled back daily televised briefings after repeatedly sparring with reporters and faced questions about her credibility. But she also earned reporters’ respect working behind the scenes to develop relationships with the media.

Sanders was well known in Arkansas politics before launching her governor's bid, going back to when she appeared in ads for her father’s campaigns. She managed Sen. John Boozman’s 2010 election and worked as an adviser to Sen. Tom Cotton’s in 2014.

She's run primarily on national issues in the Arkansas race, promising to use the governor's office to fight President Joe Biden and the “radical left."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cancer takes toll on Cedar Valley residents

Cancer takes toll on Cedar Valley residents

Centers for Disease Control lists cancer as the No. 2 killer of residents in Cedar Valley. At 214.4 deaths per 100,000 residents, it’s well above the national average of 187.4. 

ACIP Recommends PCV15 for Children Younger Than 19 Years

ACIP Recommends PCV15 for Children Younger Than 19 Years

THURSDAY, Sept. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV15) can be used for children aged younger than 19 years, according to recommendations issued by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and published in the Sept. 16 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

FDA panel backs much-debated ALS drug in rare, 2nd review

FDA panel backs much-debated ALS drug in rare, 2nd review

A panel of federal health advisers has voted to recommend approval for an experimental drug to treat Lou Gehrig’s disease. The ruling Wednesday is a remarkable turnaround for the much-debated medication that was previously rejected by the same group earlier this year. The FDA previously held a meeting in March where the outside experts narrowly sided against Amylyx's drug, saying the company's data was unconvincing. Wednesday's meeting focused on new analyses which the company said strengthened its case for approval. Patients and their families have rallied behind Amylyx’s drug, urging approval.

Watch Now: Related Video

How consumers are dealing with 'shrinkflation'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News