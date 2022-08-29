 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

San Diego Zoo penguin fitted with orthopedic footwear

  • 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A member of the San Diego Zoo's African penguin colony has been fitted with orthopedic footwear to help it deal with a degenerative foot condition.

The 4-year-old penguin named Lucas has lesions on his feet due to a chronic condition known as bumblefoot, which covers a range of avian foot problems, the San Diego Wildlife Alliance said Monday in a press release.

If left untreated, bumblefoot could lead to sepsis and death by infection.

The zoo's wildlife care specialists turned to an organization called Thera-Paw, which creates rehabilitative and assistive products for animals with special needs.

Thera-Paw created custom shoes made of neoprene and rubber to prevent pressure sores from developing when Lucas stands and walks.

People are also reading…

The penguin's problems began more than three years ago.

African penguins have suffered a massive population decline and are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

President Joe Biden is calling on Democrats “to vote to literally save democracy once again” in the midterm elections — and comparing Republican ideology to “semi-fascism” — as he leads a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland. Biden addressed an overflow crowd of thousands at a high school in Rockville Thursday. He told supporters: “You have to choose. Will we be a country that moves forward or a country that moves backward?” Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months amid a legacy-defining burst of action by Congress and the president. The Republican National Committee called Biden’s comments “despicable.”

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

School districts around the country are starting to invest in programs aimed at addressing the mental health of teachers. Faced with a shortage of educators and widespread discontentment with the job, districts are hiring more therapists, holding trainings on self-care and setting up system to better respond to a teacher encountering anxiety and stress. This comes as surveys show teachers are not happy with their job. In a survey by the Rand Corporation, twice as many principals and teachers reported frequent job-related stress as other working adults.

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, putting him in position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party’s establishment who viewed him as the safest choice. The 66-year-old Crist defeated Nikki Fried, the state agriculture commissioner, who staked out a more progressive campaign. New York City Democrats picked Jerry Nadler over Carolyn Maloney in a congressional primary that featured two powerful House committee chairs competing for the same seat.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Better sleepers are less likely to have a stroke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News