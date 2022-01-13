 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

San Diego supervisor's house fire is considered suspicious

  • 0
San Diego Supervisor House Fire

Fire damage covers the front of the house of San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in San Diego. The chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and his family escaped a fire that damaged the front of their home early Wednesday.

 Gregory Bull - staff, AP

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police are treating a fire at the home of a San Diego County leader and his wife, a prominent labor official, as suspicious.

County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said he and wife Lorena Gonzalez and their family were awoken by smoke alarms around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

“The front of our house was engulfed in flames, but we were able to safely evacuate out another door,” Fletcher said in a statement.

The fire caused about $30,000 of damage to the house and another $6,000 in damage to a vehicle parked in front, said Monica Muñoz, spokeswoman for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Specially trained police and fire investigators with the San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team were called to the scene, a Police Department statement said.

The “fire is being treated as suspicious in nature,” it said.

Police officers were quickly on the scene and firefighters saved the house, Fletcher said.

People are also reading…

The fire also burned an American flag outside the front of the home, according to Fletcher, a former Marine who served two combat tours.

“Our family is safe and for us, that is all that matters," he said.

The Democratic supervisor has been an outspoken proponent of the county’s COVID-19 policies and has advocated for business restrictions during peak periods of the pandemic, drawing fervent support and criticism. He has often led the county's pandemic news briefings and fielded questions about state restrictions, to some extent making him a leading face of the government response.

Public comments made during the county supervisor meetings have featured angry yelling over public health restrictions.

Gonzalez has also drawn strong reactions from supporters and critics. As a Democratic state assemblywoman, she successfully pushed for her ambitious labor laws, including a gig worker law. She sharply criticized Elon Musk after the founder of Tesla Inc. threatened to move company headquarters out of California amid reopening restrictions. Tesla later announced it was moving to Texas.

Last week, Gonzalez resigned from the Assembly to become leader of the California Labor Federation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: 'What a moron'

Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: 'What a moron'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, angrily accused a senator Tuesday of making false accusations that are leading to threats against him -- all to raise political cash.

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Marilyn Bergman, the Oscar-winning lyricist who teamed with husband Alan Bergman on “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” and hundreds of other songs, died at her Los Angeles home Saturday. She was 93.

Supreme Court skeptical of Biden's workplace vaccine rule

Supreme Court skeptical of Biden's workplace vaccine rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fully vaccinated and mostly masked, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared skeptical Friday of the Biden administration's authority to impose a vaccine-or-testing requirement on the nation's large employers. The court seemed more open to a separate vaccine mandate for most health care workers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study says the common cold may help protect you from COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News