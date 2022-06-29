 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Courier is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Community Bank and Trust
AP

Resilience Story: A bullet, a wheelchair, then perseverance

  • Updated
  • 0

CHICAGO (AP) — There is a large photo of Jonathan Annicks on a wall at the rehab hospital where he was once a patient.

Sometimes when he rolls by in his wheelchair, he gazes at the black-and-white image, taken shortly after he was shot and paralyzed. He was 18 then, his cheeks a little rounder, his wavy hair shorter.

He looks confident, calm even. “I let on the facade that … ‘Yeah, we’re good to go!’” Jonathan said.

At the time, he saw no other choice than to hold it together, for his family, for himself. If he cracked, he said then, his world might completely crumble.

But he was harder on himself than he let on, and confused.

“I don’t know what I’m doing,” he recalls thinking. He was scared to go outside, especially without legs that worked. What if someone came after him again? He wouldn’t be able to run.

“Oh gosh, Jonathan, you’re so great. You’re doing so well,” people would gush.

People are also reading…

“Yes, he is,” his mother, Herlinda Annicks, said. But even now, “that doesn’t mean he’s not internally struggling with everything because, you know, this completely changed his world around.”

Admitting he’s not OK all the time hasn’t been easy for the young man who never wants to be seen as a complainer. “Everyone has bad days,” Jonathan said.

But, at age 24, a bit older and wiser, he’s learned that triumph over tragedy rarely comes in neat packages.

The gunman who shot him in April 2016 was never caught. He ambushed Jonathan as he was retrieving a cell phone charger from a car parked in front of his family’s longtime home in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. A few weeks later, an Associated Press team met with him and his family to document his story.

The first few months were a whirlwind.

The young man with the big brown eyes and an easy smile amazed everyone when he went to prom two months after the shooting.

Shortly after, while crossing the stage to collect his high school diploma, he celebrated by popping a wheelie with his wheelchair.

That fall, he began classes at DePaul University, taking the train and eventually driving himself in his car, modified with hand controls.

“There’s no point in going back and sulking over something that I can’t change,” he said at the time.

Still, he worried about burdening his family. He and his girlfriend broke up after she went to college in another state. And, while he continued to rely on a small group of friends he’d made before the shooting, he found it hard to make new ones in college.

He wanted to be more than just “the guy in the wheelchair.” But his social anxiety, longstanding but made worse by his injury, could be paralyzing in its own way.

By the winter of 2020, Jonathan hit a major low. He had assured his family that he was getting his classwork done. Then his mom got a phone call, a wellness check from DePaul. He hadn’t been going to class or turning in assignments.

“You could have knocked me over with a feather because I thought, oh my God, I have been asking him for weeks, 'What are you doing? What’s going on? How’s school?'” his mother said.

They had a long talk. He’d been “in his own head,” he said. “It was a confidence thing.” Getting caught up felt overwhelming. But he realized that telling no one what was happening had been weighing him down.

It was a turning point.

About that time, his mom got the chance through her employer, BMO Harris Bank, to earn her Master of Business Administration degree at DePaul, Jonathan’s school.

During the pandemic, they both attended classes online at home, and earlier this month, they graduated, together. Mom presented Jonathan with the cover for his bachelor’s degree in communications and media. He presented hers for her MBA.

Mom fought back tears, as her husband Mike, and a small group of family and friends whistled and clapped from the stands.

“I could never ask for anything better than this,” Herlinda said, recalling the many days and nights she spent helping care for Jonathan at the hospital and afterward.

She had prayed that a day like this would come.

Since Jonathan was shot in 2016, the number of shootings in Chicago had been on the decline, until the pandemic hit.

Some gunshot victims and people with other kinds of spinal cord injuries come to the Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital, as he did.

Now Jonathan, the former patient, is a mentor who helps teach them life skills to those who are paralyzed.

This spring, he accompanied a group, all in wheelchairs, to a Chicago Bulls basketball game. He’s taught some of them how to navigate the benefits system and how to make their homes more accessible.

Recently, he showed Cesar Romero, a rehab patient, how to transfer from his wheelchair into a car. The 45-year-old Chicagoan worked construction until he was shot last year on his way to the grocery store.

“A ver?” Jonathan asked his student in Spanish. You see? Being bilingual has made him even more valuable to the hospital, where he hopes he might work his way into the marketing department, now that he’s graduated.

“OK, let’s go!” Romero said, as he shifted into the driver’s seat, gleefully grabbing the steering wheel and rocking it back and forth.

“If he can do it, I can do it,” Romero said.

These moments bring Jonathan joy and help give him purpose.

So does playing wheelchair softball.

On a concrete diamond on Chicago’s North Side, adults and children with various disabilities play the no-glove version of the game with a slightly larger ball.

At a recent practice, Jonathan hit an in-the-park home run, as his teammates and coaches cheered.

“This is going to sound cheesy … but people like Johnny provide a beacon to people who are out there,” said Jorge “Georgie” Alfaro, a peer mentor for the team, which is sponsored by the Chicago Park District and the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, among others.

“I want a little kid in a wheelchair to come and play softball for the first time and meet people like Johnny … and the parents say, ‘My God, my kid’s going to be OK.’”

Again, OK doesn’t mean it’s easy.

Jonathan tells his younger brothers that, if he could just pee under his own control, he wouldn’t mind being paralyzed. Waking up to the occasional mess in his bed, he says, is demoralizing.

Pressure sores are also a constant worry. They can afflict people who sit for long periods or who are bed-ridden and can lead to life-threatening infections. One of his friends had a toe amputated. Another had to drop out of school.

But the challenges haven’t stopped Jonathan from dreaming. He wants to live on his own, meet a special someone and have children of his own, which is still possible despite his injury.

“Having kids would be crazy, having little mini-me’s running around,” he said, quietly, grinning shyly.

If that’s going to happen, he concedes, he’ll have to actually go out and socialize. “Not easy for me. But I gotta do it.”

He wishes he could go back and reassure his 18-year-old self, the one in the photo on the Schwab hospital wall.

He’d tell him, “Don’t be so mean to yourself. You’ll figure it out, eventually. Stop stressing about it.”

It makes Jonathan realize just how far he’s come.

Martha Irvine, an AP national writer and visual journalist, can be reached at mirvine@ap.org or on Twitter @irvineap.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Illinois governor's race is also battle among billionaires

Illinois governor's race is also battle among billionaires

The race to be Illinois’ next governor is also a battle among billionaires, including two whose names won’t appear on Tuesday's primary ballot. Republican candidates Darren Bailey and Richard Irvin each has a benefactor with a different vision for the party. Businessmen Ken Griffin and Richard Uihlein have combined to pour more than $60 million into the race. Griffin backs Irvin, a former prosecutor and first Black mayor of Chicago's largest suburb. Uihlein supports Bailey, a farmer and state lawmaker who fought pandemic measures such as mask mandates. Billionaire Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association have spent millions trying to ensure Irvin isn’t the GOP nominee. Bailey is the opponent Pritzker would rather face in November.

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

Tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains of recent years are suddenly becoming Republicans. Overall, more than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year. That's according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. They include both former Democrats and those previously unaffiliated with either major party. The phenomenon is playing out in virtually every region of the country — red states, blue states, in cities and in small towns — in the months since President Joe Biden replaced former President Donald Trump.

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

The Supreme Court has stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. It's a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under the court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision. Friday's new ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The ruling by the high court's conservative majority was unthinkable just a few years ago. It was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump. The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito.

Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit

Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit

Furious about surging prices at the gasoline station and the supermarket, many consumers feel they know just where to cast blame: On greedy companies that relentlessly jack up prices and pocket the profits. Yet most economists say corporate price gouging is, at most, one of many causes of runaway inflation — and not the primary one. Others include: Supply disruptions at factories, ports and freight yards. Worker shortages. President Joe Biden’s enormous pandemic aid program. COVID 19-caused shutdowns in China. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And, not least, a Federal Reserve that kept interest rates ultra-low longer than experts say it should have. Most of all, though, economists say resurgent spending drove inflation up.

Live updates | Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Live updates | Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Police fired tear gas from the windows of the Arizona Capitol building to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating outside Friday night, as lawmakers briefly huddled in a basement. The lawmakers were working to complete their 2022 session as thousands of protesters gathered on the Capitol grounds in Phoenix. They were divided into groups condemning and supporting the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. KPHO-TV reported the officers opened fire when several anti-abortion protesters started banging on glass doors of the building. It wasn’t immediately known if there were injuries or arrests.

51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Desperate families of migrants from Mexico and Central America are seeking word of their loved ones as authorities begin identifying 51 people who died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer without air conditioning in the sweltering Texas heat. It was the deadliest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas told The Associated Press that the driver of the truck and two other people were arrested. The bodies were discovered Monday afternoon on the outskirts of San Antonio when a city worker heard a cry for help from a truck parked on a lonely back road.

Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states

Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The June 24 ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. In anticipation of the decision, several states led by Democrats have taken steps to protect abortion access. The decision also sets up the potential for legal fights between the states over whether providers and those who help women obtain abortions can be sued or prosecuted.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Feeling a little negativity can be good for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News