 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Q&A: Padma Lakshmi donates to provide equal opportunities

  • 0
Philanthropy Padma Lakshmi

In this photo provided by Shanti Bhavan Children's Project, "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi, center, is greeted by students at the boarding school Shanti Bhavan in Tamil Nadu, India, on a visit in 2012.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, Shanti Bhavan Children's Project

Padma Lakshmi's career has been filled with highlights, from creating the Hulu series “Taste the Nation” to hosting “Top Chef” to writing a best-selling memoir and numerous cookbooks. But one of her life's “seminal moments,” she says, was decidedly lower-profile.

When Lakshmi visited Shanti Bhavan, a boarding school in her home state of Tamil Nadu in India, in 2012 and found herself surrounded by 250 of its students, it was a moment that still moves her today.

“When I look at those children, I see my younger self,” she said. “I easily could have been born in a family like theirs."

Ajit George, Shanti Bhavan’s director of operations, said the school is grateful for Lakshmi’s personal donations and the corporate donations she seeks in return for her speeches. Her visit to the school still inspires the students, who come from households in poverty, earning less than $2 a day.

People are also reading…

Shanti Bhavan, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, accommodates about 300 students ages 4 to 22. Each year, the school selects an additional 28 students to replace graduates. But up to 500 children apply, George said, which is why they hope to open a second school in 2024 to meet the demand.

Lakshmi said she is committed to supporting Shanti Bhavan and its approach to education.

“I was very, very impressed — not only with the mission but with how they thought of this child and the student holistically as a human being,” she said. “They understand the culture shock of coming from some of the poorest families in that area to a school like that, being introduced to all the things that they’re introduced to can be psychologically jarring.”

Lakshmi spoke recently with The Associated Press about her philanthropy and her connection to Shanti Bhavan. The interview was edited for clarity and length.

Q: After your visit to Shanti Bhavan, the students looked to you as a role model.

A: I don’t really feel like I’m a role model. I just feel like I’m in a place where I can help them and I should help them because I can. It’s as simple as that. Whatever help or guidance they’ve gotten from me, whether it’s monetary or through my presence or efforts, I have gotten just as much, if not more, from those children. I’m getting tearful now just talking about it. It was such a wonderful experience. Shanti Bhavan is this beacon of light in a very dark time, and I’m so happy it exists. I’m very honored to be able to help.

Q: Does that sum up your approach to philanthropy?

A: If there’s one common denominator in all of the causes that I’ve been involved in, I would say it’s about equality and leveling the playing field, trying to give opportunity to those who don’t have as much opportunity. When I started my women’s health foundation, one of the reasons I did it is that I had gone through an illness and I had felt so held back because of something I couldn’t control. For me, making sure that young women and girls got screened for endometriosis and got the care they needed much earlier than I did meant that they would have an equal playing field with their male counterparts. It’s so much more difficult for a woman to advance in your career for a whole host of reasons than it is for a man. When you add a debilitating chronic gynecological disease to the mix, it compounds that.

Q: And with the ACLU?

A: I am an immigrant, and I really am thankful to this country for giving my mother the opportunity to build a new life for us when she had a very turbulent marriage. We were a middle class family where my mother had a college degree and was trained as a nurse so she could support herself and got a visa to come here because there was a shortage of medical professionals here in America in the ’70s. And my mother, in return, has given a lot to this country. So I feel that immigrants have a foundational role to play in the history of this country, and villainizing them, whether they come with a visa or as a refugee, is not the answer. We’re actually shooting ourselves in the foot as a nation. And so that’s why I got involved with the ACLU.

Q: What has inspired you to be so outspoken about these issues?

A: Once I got on the other side of my endometriosis and realized what life was like without it, I got angry. I just felt that nobody was speaking about this disease, and it’s also like that with immigration.

Q: And you believe that the Shanti Bhavan model of providing children the education and support needed to become well-rounded people is also worth fighting for.

A: It sounds corny, but really the world will be better. It’s not enough that I worry just about my child or my neighbor’s child. We’ve seen that with COVID, right? We are all connected, whether we want to be or not. So that’s how a child in Brazil or India or Nigeria who does not get an education, who does not also get a fair chance at life one day is involved. My child will grow up with those children in the same world, and they will still affect each other. From the human point of view, we weren’t all born the same, but we should all have the same shot at making the best versions of ourselves happen. I wish that there were Shanti Bhavans all over India and all over the global South where they are needed.

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. The company would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through the filing in California. Some corporate employees in Seattle, Washington said on LinkedIn on Tuesday they were let go, too. In an announcement posted on its website Wednesday, Amazon said impacted employees were notified on Tuesday.

Tenn. inmate's mutilation highlights prison mental care woes

Tenn. inmate's mutilation highlights prison mental care woes

Three years before Tennessee death row inmate Henry Hodges cut off his own penis during what his lawyer called a “psychiatric disturbance,” a fellow prisoner told a federal judge that Hodges was being mistreated. Hodges was kept for three decades in solitary confinement, which experts say is detrimental to a person's mental health even over short periods. Although his act of self-mutilation is extreme, it underscores the significant, unaddressed mental health care needs of prisoners. In Tennessee alone, Correction Department records categorize nearly 23% of inmates as having a “serious and persistent mental illness.” Meanwhile an audit of the state's prison system has raised questions about whether it has done enough to confront the crisis.

ASA: Same-Day Hip, Knee Replacement Feasible for Selected Patients

ASA: Same-Day Hip, Knee Replacement Feasible for Selected Patients

TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite the pandemic and same-day admission limitations, effective multidisciplinary collaborations within Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) pathways can improve services and provide continuity of care for total joint replacements, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, held from Oct. 22 to 25 in New Orleans.

Lawmakers urge action after report of other high court leak

Lawmakers urge action after report of other high court leak

The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman is among those urging action in response to a report that a former anti-abortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving health care coverage of contraception. The report Saturday in The New York Times follows the stunning leak earlier this year of a draft opinion in the case in which the high court ended constitutional protections for abortion. That decision was written by Justice Samuel Alito, who is also the author of the majority opinion in the 2014 case at the center of the new report. In a statement, Alito denies that he disclosed the outcome of the contraception case.

Michelle Obama opens tour for new book, 'The Light We Carry'

Michelle Obama opens tour for new book, 'The Light We Carry'

Michelle Obama has opened a monthlong, nationwide tour to promote her new book, “The Light We Carry.” The former first lady fielded questions from friend and former talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres on opening night Tuesday at a theater in downtown Washington. Mrs. Obama says she wrote the book to share the habits and practices she uses to stay balanced during anxious times. She has two more shows in Washington this week. The tour is scheduled to end in Los Angeles. Mrs. Obama released her bestselling memoir, “Becoming,” in 2018.

Rising food costs take a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner

Rising food costs take a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner

Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples. Higher production costs are only part of the reason; disease, rough weather and the war in Ukraine are also contributors. Turkey supplies are at their lowest point since 1986 after a deadly avian flu wiped out flocks, and prices are up about 28%. But experts say there won't be shortages of whole birds because producers shifted production to meet Thanksgiving demand. Meanwhile, stores like Walmart, Lidl and Aldi are offering deals to lessen the sticker shock.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The advantages of adopting a senior pet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News