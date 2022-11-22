 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Over half of Mississippi's rural hospitals risk closing

  • Updated
  • 0
Mississippi Hospital Closures

FILE - The publicly owned Greenwood Leflore Hospital is pictured on Oct. 21, 2022, in Greenwood, Miss. Over half of Mississippi's rural hospitals are at risk of closing immediately or in the near future, according to the state's health top health official.

 Rogelio V. Solis - staff, AP

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Over half of Mississippi's rural hospitals are at risk of closing immediately or in the near future, according to the state's leading public health official.

Dr. Daniel Edney, the state health officer, spoke to state senators at a hearing Monday about the financial pressure on Mississippi hospitals. Edney said 54% of the state's rural hospitals — 38 — could close. The potential closures threaten to exacerbate poor health outcomes in one of the nation's poorest states.

“That is a situation that is intolerable from an economic standpoint — to lose 54% of our hospitals in the state — much less from an access to care perspective,” Edney said.

Rural hospitals were under economic strain before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the problems have worsened as costs to provide care have increased. Mississippi's high number of low-income uninsured people means hospitals are on the hook for more uncompensated care. At the same time, labor costs weigh on hospitals as they struggle to pay competitive wages to retain staff.

People are also reading…

“The costs on an income statement for a hospital have skyrocketed," said Scott Christensen, chairn of the Mississippi Hospital Association Board of Governors. “The liabilities on the balance sheets of hospitals around the state have reached some unsustainable levels given what we face.”

The crux of the problem facing Mississippi's hospitals is that revenues have not kept pace with rising costs, Christensen said.

The strain is most acute in Mississippi's Delta region, an agricultural flatland where poverty remains entrenched. Greenwood Leflore Hospital has been cutting costs by reducing services and shrinking its workforce for months. But the medical facility hasn't been able to stave off the risk of imminent closure. Hospital leaders say they will be out of business before the end of the year without a cash infusion.

At Greenwood Leflore and other hospitals around the state, maternity care units have been on the chopping block. Mississippi already has the nation’s highest fetal mortality rate, highest infant mortality rate and highest pre-term birth rate, and is among the worst states for maternal mortality.

About 60% of births in Mississippi in 2020 were financed by Medicaid, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

A rising number of health care deserts are emerging in the Delta, but financial pressures are bearing down on hospitals in more prosperous areas of the state, as well, experts at the hearing said. But hospitals in poor communities often treat patients who don’t have insurance and can’t afford to pay for care out of pocket. An expansion of Medicaid coverage would reduce costs that result from uncompensated care.

Gov. Tate Reeves and other Republican leaders have killed proposals to expand Medicaid, which primarily covers low-income workers whose jobs don’t provide private health insurance. Opponents of expansion say they don’t want to encourage reliance on government help for people who don’t need it.

As a near-term solution, the Mississippi Hospital Association has suggested the state's Division of Medicaid work with federal officials to raise the Medicaid reimbursement rate cap to a higher level. The move would lower the cost of providing care for people who are already covered under the state's current Medicaid plan.

Democratic Sen. Hob Bryan, who convened the hearing, said the financial outlook for Mississippi's hospitals is a “market failure” that warrants full-time attention.

“What we need is somebody, somewhere in state government, who is charged with figuring what we want health care to look like now and five and 10 years down the road,” Bryan said. “Unless I'm terribly confused, there is nobody in your state government that has that charge.”

This story has been corrected to show that the number of rural hospitals closing is 54% of all rural hospitals, not all hospitals.

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. The company would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through the filing in California. Some corporate employees in Seattle, Washington said on LinkedIn on Tuesday they were let go, too. In an announcement posted on its website Wednesday, Amazon said impacted employees were notified on Tuesday.

Tenn. inmate's mutilation highlights prison mental care woes

Tenn. inmate's mutilation highlights prison mental care woes

Three years before Tennessee death row inmate Henry Hodges cut off his own penis during what his lawyer called a “psychiatric disturbance,” a fellow prisoner told a federal judge that Hodges was being mistreated. Hodges was kept for three decades in solitary confinement, which experts say is detrimental to a person's mental health even over short periods. Although his act of self-mutilation is extreme, it underscores the significant, unaddressed mental health care needs of prisoners. In Tennessee alone, Correction Department records categorize nearly 23% of inmates as having a “serious and persistent mental illness.” Meanwhile an audit of the state's prison system has raised questions about whether it has done enough to confront the crisis.

ASA: Same-Day Hip, Knee Replacement Feasible for Selected Patients

ASA: Same-Day Hip, Knee Replacement Feasible for Selected Patients

TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite the pandemic and same-day admission limitations, effective multidisciplinary collaborations within Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) pathways can improve services and provide continuity of care for total joint replacements, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, held from Oct. 22 to 25 in New Orleans.

Rising food costs take a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner

Rising food costs take a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner

Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples. Higher production costs are only part of the reason; disease, rough weather and the war in Ukraine are also contributors. Turkey supplies are at their lowest point since 1986 after a deadly avian flu wiped out flocks, and prices are up about 28%. But experts say there won't be shortages of whole birds because producers shifted production to meet Thanksgiving demand. Meanwhile, stores like Walmart, Lidl and Aldi are offering deals to lessen the sticker shock.

Lawmakers urge action after report of other high court leak

Lawmakers urge action after report of other high court leak

The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman is among those urging action in response to a report that a former anti-abortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving health care coverage of contraception. The report Saturday in The New York Times follows the stunning leak earlier this year of a draft opinion in the case in which the high court ended constitutional protections for abortion. That decision was written by Justice Samuel Alito, who is also the author of the majority opinion in the 2014 case at the center of the new report. In a statement, Alito denies that he disclosed the outcome of the contraception case.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Does turkey really make you feel tired?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News