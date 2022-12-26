Our meteorology resolutions for 2023 | Across the Sky podcast

As 2022 comes to an end the team came together one last time to look ahead to 2023 with a list of resolutions for the upcoming year for the field of meteorology.
The group touches on getting more people interested in entering the field and helping young people understand that there are careers beyond producing television forecasts.
About the Across the Sky podcast
The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:
Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.
