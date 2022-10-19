 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate

  • Updated
  • 0

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD.

The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently.

“He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. "I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.”

The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.

People are also reading…

Hernandez, once considered a young, rising political star, filed a complaint against Kotek in early 2021, alleging that she created a hostile work environment for him during the 2019 legislative session. But an independent investigation carried out by a private lawyer hired by the Legislature exonerated Kotek.

“The evidence is insufficient to substantiate Hernandez’s complaint,” investigator Melissa Healy, a lawyer with a Portland firm, wrote in her draft report.

In an Oct. 3 message to the committee, Kotek said the report “is long overdue, but I’m satisfied by the clear conclusion that these were baseless accusations.”

Hernandez told the committee that Kotek had angrily threatened his bill to provide drivers licenses to Oregonians who arrived in the U.S. illegally unless he supported another bill to cut retirement benefits for the state’s public employees — a measure that eventually passed by the narrowest margin.

“I think out of all the messed up things the speaker said and did, the one that crossed the line is when she threatened to ruin my political career, that she’s going to make sure I lose my next election. She said this in rage,” Hernandez said. He said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I’m still recovering from PTSD and other traumas from my legislative experience with Tina," Hernandez said. "To say her bullying and racism destroyed my soul is an understatement.”

He accused Healy, through her report, of attempting to normalize behavior in which legislative leaders would be allowed to use bullying, threats, intimidation, yelling and outbursts to achieve their goals.

According to Statehouse rules, the investigation of Hernandez's complaint was supposed to have been completed within 84 days, but it took more than a year.

Clem, who like Hernandez is a Democrat, said he had pleaded with Healy to complete her investigation months ago because he didn’t want it to affect the elections.

Kotek, for her part, accused Hernandez of deflecting.

“Rep. Hernandez made this unfounded complaint a few days after an independent investigator concluded that he created a hostile work environment for women at the Oregon State Capitol,” Kotek wrote to the committee.

After the hearing Wednesday, her campaign declined to comment further to reporters.

Hernandez, who represented working-class neighborhoods of east Portland, announced in February 2021 that he was resigning, days before the House was scheduled to vote on whether to expel him. A panel of lawmakers had determined he created a hostile work environment for three women.

In her letter, Kotek said Hernandez's complaint against her “was a blatant attempt to distract people from his own harmful behavior.”

She asked the committee to affirm the independent investigator’s findings.

The House Committee on Conduct must schedule another meeting to decide whether to accept Healy's report, or consider taking action against Kotek.

Clem said he was nervous about testifying because he feared retribution from Kotek. He testified from South Korea, where he said he was working on a project that could create thousands of jobs in Oregon, apparently referring to plans for building a shipping container terminal at the port of Coos Bay, where Clem was raised.

“That project has to be permitted by the next governor,” Clem said. “I don’t want my participation (in the investigation of Kotek) to harm that project."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

The federal government has announced a program to provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act allocated toward assisting distressed borrowers of direct or guaranteed loans administered by USDA. The law was passed by Congress and signed by Biden in August. The money anounced Tuesday is the first round of payments designed to help farmers hard hit by pandemic-induced market disruptions or climate-driven natural disasters including drought stay in business or re-enter farming. The USDA says additional programs are to come.

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children has begun in Arkansas. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and evidence starting Monday over the law he blocked prohibiting such care for anyone under 18 years old. The trial is expected to last two weeks and is the latest fight over transgender youth restrictions. Attorneys for Arkansas argue the ban is part of the state's authority to regulate medical practices. Families of transgender youths and multiple medical organizations have criticized the ban. Arkansas became the first state to enact such a ban last year.

China party says nearly 5 million members probed for graft

China party says nearly 5 million members probed for graft

China's ruling Communist Party says it has investigated almost 5 million members for possible corruption over the last decade, with formal criminal cases brought against 553. At a briefing Monday on the sidelines of the party's national congress held every five years, the party's Committee for Discipline and Inspection said 207,000 party officials in total had been handed some form of punishment. Xi Jinping, now seeking a third term as party leader, has made fighting corruption a hallmark of his decade in power. Xi's anti-graft campaign is largely popular with the public but at times has been seen as a way of sidelining political rivals and enforcing surveillance over society as a whole.

History of Migraine Tied to Poor Sleep in Women

History of Migraine Tied to Poor Sleep in Women

FRIDAY, Oct. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A history of migraine is associated with poor sleep in both premenopausal and perimenopausal women; however, the reasons why may be different depending on menopause status, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the North American Menopause Society, held from Oct. 12 to 15 in Atlanta.

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

When Joe Biden was running for the White House, he denounced then-President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Biden said Trump's approach inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Biden has turned to an unlikely source for an election-year solution, taking a page from Trump's own immigration playbook. Biden has invoked a Trump-era rule that Biden’s Justice Department is fighting in court. Biden wants to deny Venezuelans who are fleeing their crisis-torn country the chance to request asylum at the border.

Bird flu case prompts Omaha zoo to close several exhibits

Bird flu case prompts Omaha zoo to close several exhibits

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has closed several exhibits and taken other precautions after one of its pelicans died from the bird flu. The zoo said one of its pink-backed pelicans that died on Thursday tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza. A second pelican became ill Friday and was euthanized. The Omaha zoo was one of many across the country that closed down its aviaries and moved birds inside whenever possible to help protect them from avian influenza. The zoo reopened its aviary in June after bird flu cases waned, but the outbreak has started to make a resurgence this fall. More than 47 million chickens and turkeys have been slaughtered this year to limit the spread of bird flu.

Spanish royals start delayed state visit to Germany

Spanish royals start delayed state visit to Germany

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain have started a state visit to Germany that was delayed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic and will see the monarch and Germany’s president open the annual Frankfurt Book Fair. Felipe was received with military honors by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday at the German head of state’s Bellevue palace in Berlin. Felipe said: “Finally we’re here - we’re very happy about that." The king also is due to hold a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; visit the German parliament, Berlin city hall and the capital’s Brandenburg Gate, the symbol of Germany’s post-Cold War reunification; and attend a German-Spanish forum.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Can the viral 'moisture sandwich' trend help dry skin?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News