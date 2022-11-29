 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ohio State leader Johnson resigning halfway through contract

Ohio State-President Resigns

Ohio State University president Kristina Johnson speaks Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio. Johnson says she'll step down when the school year ends in May, resigning after less than three years at the helm of one of the nation’s largest public universities. Johnson thanked Ohio State students and employees in a letter Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 but did not explain a reason for her decision to leave about halfway through her contract.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson says she'll step down when the school year ends in May, resigning after less than three years at the helm of one of the nation’s largest public universities.

The 65-year-old Johnson thanked Ohio State students and employees in a letter Monday but did not explain a reason for her decision to leave about halfway through her contract. She said she timed her announcement to allow for the search for a successor and a “seamless transition.”

The engineer and former undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Energy was chancellor of New York’s public university system before she joined the Buckeyes as president in 2020.

She has led OSU as it navigated challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and litigation over a decades-old sex abuse scandal, while also celebrating achievements including greater spending on research, billions of dollars in construction projects and increased financial support from donors.

