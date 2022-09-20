 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NYC ending vaccine mandate for private employers on Nov. 1

  • Updated
  • 0
Virus Outbreak New York

FILE — Commuters wear face masks while riding the subway in New York, June 6, 2021. New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

 Ted Shaffrey - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers Nov. 1 but will continue to require its own workers to be inoculated, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday in another sign of the city’s gradual return to pre-pandemic norms.

Adams, a Democrat, announced the relaxation of private-sector vaccine rules at a City Hall news conference where he got his own updated COVID-19 booster shot and urged others to follow his example.

“I’m thrilled to roll up my sleeve and get boosted and encourage all eligible New Yorkers to do the same,” Adams said.

New York City began requiring almost all private businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace in December 2021.

People are also reading…

Most Broadway theaters stopped requiring proof of vaccination over the summer, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this month that masks are no longer required on public transportation, including subway trains and stations.

Proof of vaccination will for the time being still be required for municipal workers, including police officers, firefighters and teachers, officials said.

Asked about the differing rules for public and private employees, city Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said, “We're looking at all of our policies and thinking about a glide path towards normal.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ACIP Recommends PCV15 for Children Younger Than 19 Years

ACIP Recommends PCV15 for Children Younger Than 19 Years

THURSDAY, Sept. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV15) can be used for children aged younger than 19 years, according to recommendations issued by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and published in the Sept. 16 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Cancer takes toll on Cedar Valley residents

Cancer takes toll on Cedar Valley residents

Centers for Disease Control lists cancer as the No. 2 killer of residents in Cedar Valley. At 214.4 deaths per 100,000 residents, it’s well above the national average of 187.4. 

Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike

Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike

Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation’s freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the deal Thursday. It emerged from a marathon 20-hour negotiating session at the Labor Department and came just one day before the threatened walkout. The deal includes a 24% pay raise and relaxes strict railroad attendance policies. It will go to union members for a vote after a cooling-off period of several weeks.

Watch Now: Related Video

These fall treats could go a long way in boosting your immune system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News