 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nurse practitioner says CVS fired her over abortion stance

  • Updated
  • 0
Abortion Lawsuit

FILE - The CVS Pharmacy logo is displayed on a store on Aug. 3, 2021, in Woburn, Mass. A nurse practitioner from northern Virginia sued CVS Health on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, saying she was fired for refusing to provide abortion-inducing drugs at its MinuteClinic medical facilities.

 Charles Krupa - staff, AP

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A nurse practitioner from northern Virginia sued CVS Health on Wednesday, saying she was fired for refusing to provide abortion-inducing drugs at its MinuteClinic medical facilities.

In the lawsuit, Paige Casey said CVS had for years granted her a religious accommodation that allowed her to opt out of prescribing or providing the drugs and certain contraceptives without incident.

Last year, though, she says the company changed its policy and stopped providing such accommodations.

Casey — who worked for MinuteClinic since 2018, primarily at a facility in Alexandria — appealed to the company, saying her Catholic faith teaches her that life begins at conception and she could not provide care in violation of that principle.

She says she was fired in late March, the same day she emailed company officials to reiterate her objections.

People are also reading…

Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal group led by conservative Christian Michael Farris, is representing Casey and says Virginia law explicitly bars employers from taking disciplinary action against employees who object to abortion on moral or religious grounds.

“Every American should have the freedom to operate according to their ethical and religious beliefs,” ADF lawyer, Kevin Theriot, who is representing Casey, said in a phone interview.

Michael DeAngelis, a spokesman for Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS, said the company tries to accommodate religious beliefs, but said sexual health services are an essential part of the job at MinuteClinics.

“It is not possible ... to grant an accommodation that exempts an employee from performing the essential functions of their job,” he said in a written statement. “We cannot grant exemptions from these essential MinuteClinic functions.”

Theriot said there is very little case law under the Virginia statute, in part because “very rarely do corporations just come out and fire somebody because of their religious convictions."

But he said most states provide similar protections, and federal law provides protection as well.

Patients who wanted birth control or abortion medications not provided by Casey could simply schedule or be served by other practitioners in the MinuteClinic network, Theriot said. And that worked seamlessly until CVS changed its policy, Theriot said.

“CVS created a problem where none existed,” he said.

The lawsuit was filed in Prince William County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

President Joe Biden is calling on Democrats “to vote to literally save democracy once again” in the midterm elections — and comparing Republican ideology to “semi-fascism” — as he leads a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland. Biden addressed an overflow crowd of thousands at a high school in Rockville Thursday. He told supporters: “You have to choose. Will we be a country that moves forward or a country that moves backward?” Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months amid a legacy-defining burst of action by Congress and the president. The Republican National Committee called Biden’s comments “despicable.”

US life expectancy plunged again in 2021, down nearly a year

US life expectancy plunged again in 2021, down nearly a year

U.S. life expectancy dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021, falling by nearly a year from 2020. That's according to a new government report. In the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimated American lifespan has shortened by nearly three years. The last comparable decrease happened in the early 1940s, during the height of World War II. The CDC reported the numbers Wednesday. COVID deaths were blamed for about half the decline in 2021. However, there were also some other big contributors, including drug overdoses, heart disease, suicide and chronic liver disease.

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

School districts around the country are starting to invest in programs aimed at addressing the mental health of teachers. Faced with a shortage of educators and widespread discontentment with the job, districts are hiring more therapists, holding trainings on self-care and setting up system to better respond to a teacher encountering anxiety and stress. This comes as surveys show teachers are not happy with their job. In a survey by the Rand Corporation, twice as many principals and teachers reported frequent job-related stress as other working adults.

Watch Now: Related Video

Quitting booze for one month could drastically improve your life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News