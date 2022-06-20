 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

Virus Outbreak-North Carolina

FILE - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at a primary election night event hosted by the North Carolina Democratic Party in Raleigh, N.C., May 17, 2022. Gov. Cooper said Monday, June 20, 2022 that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is continuing to do work from home while experiencing mild symptoms. Cooper’s office released a statement saying that he has begun taking the antiviral pill Paxlovid to treat the virus.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is continuing to work from home while experiencing mild symptoms.

Cooper's office released a statement saying that he has begun taking the antiviral pill Paxlovid to treat the virus. The statement said that he has been vaccinated and has had two booster shots. The governor said that he believes the shots helped ensure he's only having mild symptoms.

The governor plans to work from home and follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for isolating.

“I’m feeling fine. Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild,” Cooper said in the news release. “I’m eager to get to work this week and I’m already doing it from home through phone calls and video conferencing.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Want to work remotely? How to make the case to your boss

