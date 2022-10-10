 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

No charges for police who killed Molotov-throwing man

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Shooting North Carolina

FILE - A burned out police vehicle is towed outside the police station in Southeast Raleigh, N.C., on May 7, 2022. North Carolina police officers who shot and killed a man who threw Molotov cocktails and set cars on fire near a police station in May won’t face charges, prosecutors announced Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

 Ethan Hyman - member image share, The News & Observer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina police officers who shot and killed a man throwing Molotov cocktails and setting cars on fire near a police station in May won’t face charges, prosecutors announced Monday.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman’s office released the results of an investigation into the officers’ use of force. Citing an imminent risk to officers and the public, Freeman's report said “the fatal use of force was not unlawful and that therefore, there is no legal basis for pursuing a criminal prosecution,” news outlets reported.

Reuel Rodriguez-Nuñez, 37, was recorded on video tossing cups filled with a flammable substance at police officers and their vehicles on May 7 in a parking lot next to a district police station in Raleigh, North Carolina. His family said he was having a mental health crisis.

People are also reading…

In body camera footage released by police in June, an officer sprints into the parking lot and apparently goads on Rodriguez-Nuñez, who is standing beside several smoldering vehicles. At least three other officers stand farther away.

Master Officer P.W. Coates repeatedly swears and shouts “Do it! Do it!” at Rodriguez-Nuñez, as another officer tells him to put his hands on his head. Coates approaches Rodriguez-Nuñez within the length of a parking space and tells his colleagues, “Give me the go ahead.” At that point, Rodriguez-Nuñez throws a Molotov cocktail at Coates and the four officers open fire.

“Despite what may be unprofessional conduct by one of the officers, there is no ground to move forward with criminal prosecution,” Freeman said. “I would expect the department to look at this from a standpoint of policy violation and determination if disciplinary action is appropriate.”

Rodriguez-Nunez’s family has called for changes to police policy and said officers failed to handle the situation as a mental health crisis.

“This did not have to end like this,” Jasiel Rodriguez-Nuñez said. “My brother ... was just sending a message of his mental illness. It was a way of speaking out in his mind. He was having a breakdown.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies

Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies

Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. Her compositions reflected her pride in her humble background and spoke frankly of her experiences as a woman and mother in Appalachia on such hits as “Coal Miner’s Daughter," “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “The Pill.” Her bestselling 1976 autobiography was made into a movie, with Sissy Spacek winning an Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn. Lynn wrote unfiltered songs about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control that sometimes got her in trouble with radio programmers.

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking

A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Briggs' attorney decline to comment Tuesday.

Town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

Town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago. The revelation in Richmond is worrying the town's residents about their children's dental health and transparent government. Kendall Chamberlin is the town water superintendent. He says he had concerns about fluoride levels and sourcing of the mineral. He later apologized and blamed his actions on a “misunderstanding.” The case also highlights the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation. Though it's considered one of the great health achievements of the 20th century, many people remain skeptical.

Fetterman records show light schedule as Pa. lieutenant gov.

Fetterman records show light schedule as Pa. lieutenant gov.

In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for transforming Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office into a "bully pulpit" to advance progressive causes. Records from his time in office offer a different portrait. They show Fetterman typically kept a light work schedule and was often absent from state business. That's according to an Associated Press review of his daily calendars and attendance records. The review found he had nothing listed on his schedule during nearly one-third of his workdays in the $179,000-a-year job. Fetterman says he's shown he can have an impact "beyond the prescribed power of a given office.”

Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people

Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people

Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida. Experts are warning such risks to society’s oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change. Almost all of the dozens of people killed by Ian in hardest hit Lee County were 50 or older, with many in their 70s, 80s and even 90s. That’s highlighted the rising dangers for those least likely to be able to flee such disasters and those most likely to be impacted by the aftermath.

Exercise caution with zero-premium Medicare Advantage plans

Exercise caution with zero-premium Medicare Advantage plans

Health insurers will flood the Medicare Advantage market again this fall with enticing offers of plans that have no monthly price tag. The number of so-called zero-premium plans has been growing for years, and they can appeal to retirees who live on fixed incomes. But experts say shoppers should exercise caution before jumping at the bargain. Independent broker Melissa Brenner says variables like a plan's doctor and prescription coverage are more important to consider initially than price.  Medicare Advantage premiums have been falling, and shoppers might find better coverage that comes with a relatively small monthly cost.

Report: Mom of Walker's child says he paid for her abortion

Report: Mom of Walker's child says he paid for her abortion

A new report says a woman who claims Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children. The latest reporting undercuts Walker's claims that he didn't know who the woman was. The Daily Beast says that the woman was so well known to Walker that, according to her, they conceived another child together years after the abortion. She decided to continue on with the later pregnancy, though she noted that Walker again said it wasn't a convenient time. Walker has called the abortion allegation a “flat-out lie." The Daily Beast says the Walker campaign declined to comment on Wednesday's story.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Is training your cat actually possible?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News