 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

No charges for officers in fatal South Carolina shooting

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A prosecutor in South Carolina decided Tuesday not to charge two police officers in the fatal shooting of a Black man who lunged at them with a broken piece of wood from a chair after family members warned them the victim was mentally ill.

The Richland County deputies were justified to shoot Irvin Moorer Charley because he was a danger to the officers and family members who called police to their home, initially telling them Charley was armed with a knife, Solicitor Byron Gipson said in a statement.

Gipson called the shooting “reasonably necessary” based on Charley's “unfortunate response” to lunge at the officers with the stick, which they thought was a sharpened stake.

“The use of force was applied in good faith based upon the perceptions of a reasonably trained officer and the objectively reasonable facts the officer had at the time of the incident,” Gipson said.

People are also reading…

The deputies are white. Gipson, the elected prosecutor for Richland County, is Black.

Lawyers for Charley's family didn't respond to a text message Tuesday.

The family was unhappy because the Richland County Sheriff's Department investigated the shooting by its own deputies. Sheriff Leon Lott said his investigators had the expertise and temperament to fairly investigate their fellow officers and Gipson would review the findings.

Gipson said he had two professors who are police force experts from the University of South Carolina review the evidence too, but he didn't include any of their comments or findings in his statement.

Deputies were called to the home outside Columbia on March 19 by someone who said Charley was attacking his mother. Body camera video showed Charley's brother telling the first officer to arrive that Charley was mentally ill and had a knife, which he quickly corrected to scissors while saying, "don’t shoot or nothing. He don’t got no gun.”

Body camera footage showed the first deputy, John Anderson, pointing his gun at Charley after he suddenly came out of a house with a piece of wood with what appeared to have a pointed end. He told the deputy “y’all can shoot me.” A second deputy, Zachary Hentz, arrived about the same time and shot Charley with a Taser, but he had no reaction.

Charley then charged at Hentz, who fired his gun seven times while backpedaling, stumbling on his back about the same time Charley fell bleeding to the ground.

The sheriff's department initially only released a 15-second clip with Charley walking at the deputy, saying the shooting itself was “just not something everyone needs to see.” They then released the dashboard camera video that showed the shooting from a distance, but when the family held a news conference suggesting deputies were hiding evidence, the sheriff's department released the full 13 minutes of body camera footage.

The footage primarily showed the deputies doing CPR on a bloody Charley as his head wobbled uncontrollably back and forth with each chest compression.

The day after the shooting, the sheriff said he thought his deputies did the right thing.

“We can’t expect these deputies to go out here and be killed,” Lott said. “They have to protect themselves. And that’s what this deputy did yesterday. He protected himself.”

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights. The moved eases one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that the requirement will end early Sunday morning. The health agency said it will continue to monitor state of the pandemic and will reassess the need for a testing requirement if the situation changes. Airline and tourism groups had been pressing the administration to eliminate the testing requirement.

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country music star Toby Keith says he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall. The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months. The Oklahoma native turns 61 on July 8. He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family. The status of Keith’s performances for the remainder of this year wasn’t immediately clear. His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois. His publicist, Elaine Schock, says some tour dates will be canceled.

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week's primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans. But two-thirds of the governor's favorites lost, and some of the lawmakers who survived her efforts to defeat them wonder why a governor they generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them. While endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they don't always translate into voter support. It’s a lesson that Noem ally Donald Trump is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who've crossed him.

Monkeypox May Sometimes Spread Through the Air

Monkeypox May Sometimes Spread Through the Air

WEDNESDAY, June 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After adding, and then deleting, a recommendation that U.S. travelers wear masks to protect themselves from monkeypox, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still says that those traveling to countries where the disease is spreading and “other people who may be in close contact with a person who has been confirmed with monkeypox" should consider wearing masks.

'A Strange Loop’ makes history at Tonys; ‘Company’ wins 5

'A Strange Loop’ makes history at Tonys; ‘Company’ wins 5

“A Strange Loop,” an irreverent, sexually frank work about Blackness and queerness took home the best new musical crown at the Tony Awards on Sunday, as voters celebrated Broadway’s most racially diverse season by choosing an envelope-pushing Black voice. Michael R. Jackson’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize drama winner is a theater meta-journey and also won for best book. Many of the night’s Tonys were spread over several productions. “A Strange Loop” beat “MJ,” a bio musical of the King of Pop’s biggest hits for the top prize, although that Jackson musical nabbed four Tony Awards

‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover

‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover

Not even the White House is immune from the economic trend that's been called the "great resignation” as employers struggle to fill vacancies and workers jump to new jobs at record rates. The Biden administration is undergoing a period of unusually high staff turnover as President Joe Biden nears 18 months in office. Long hours, low morale and relatively low pay are taking a toll on both the ranks of the senior staff and the more numerous junior aides who keep the White House running. It’s not unusual for staff to turn over at this point in a presidency, but the swiftness of the change has been stark at times.

Many baby formula plants weren't inspected because of COVID

Many baby formula plants weren't inspected because of COVID

U.S. regulators have historically inspected baby formula plants at least once a year, but they did not inspect any of the three biggest manufacturers in 2020. That's according to federal records reviewed by The Associated Press. The FDA has consistently inspected infant formula facilities annually. But in early 2020, the FDA pulled most of its safety inspectors from the field because of the pandemic. So it skipped thousands of routine plant inspections. The gap in baby formula plant inspections is getting new scrutiny from Congress and government watchdogs. That's because one Michigan factory had to be closed for contamination, turning a supply shortage into a full-blown crisis that sent parents scrambling to find formula.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is your dad ready for a CBD Father's Day gift?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News