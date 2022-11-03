 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New York could get $524M under opioid settlements with Teva

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022 Attorney General New York

New York Attorney General Letitia James invites to supporters to vote as she speaks during a campaign rally with community leaders in the Jackson Heights neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022,

 Eduardo Munoz Alvarez - freelancer, FR171643 AP

NEW YORK (AP) — New York will receive up to $524 million from drugmaker Teva to settle claims that the company contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic, the largest amount secured from an opioid manufacturer or distributor sued by the state, Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday.

The state has reached a series of settlements with drug companies following an attorney general's lawsuit in 2019 accusing them of deceptive marketing and failing to prevent the unlawful diversion of controlled substances.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and its affiliates were found liable last year for public nuisance charges by a jury on Long Island. To resolve the remedies phase, Teva agreed to pay out $313 million over 18 years, James said.

New York will additionally receive $211 million from a $4.3 billion national settlement Teva agreed to in July if it is approved by state and local governments and tribes, according to the attorney general.

People are also reading…

Teva was the last remaining opioid defendant not currently in bankruptcy and James said the agreement ends her litigation against the companies. The state has secured more than $2 billion to combat the scourge of opioids, she said.

New York created a settlement fund to earmark the money for abatement, treatment, and prevention efforts in hard-hit communities.

"This is a landmark day in our battle against the opioid crisis and I am proud to be able to deliver critical funding and resources to the communities Teva and other companies ravaged with their rampant misconduct,” James said in a prepared release.

The agreement includes a prohibition on marketing opioids, restrictions on political lobbying and a ban on high-dose opioids.

An email seeking comment was sent to Teva.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea grieved the deaths of at least 153 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s. They got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered Saturday night in Itaewon for festivities. Witnesses say the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel, as the situation quickly developed into one of the country’s worst disasters in years.

EXPLAINER: How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?

EXPLAINER: How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?

The crowd surge that left dozens dead at Halloween festivities in South Korea's capital city of Seoul is the latest example of a deadly story that has been told around the world: People in a large crowd find themselves squeezed into a space so tight it is impossible to breathe. Now, as fears of COVID-19 recede and people who have been cooped up in their homes flood into stadiums, nightclubs and other venues, what happened in Seoul could happen again and again.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Improve your energy levels with these simple tricks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News