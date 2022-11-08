 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Mexico votes for governor on concerns of crime, abortion

  • 0

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is seeking a second term in Tuesday's election on promises to defend access to abortion and sustain social spending as Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti urges new approaches to crime and the economy.

New Mexico voters are confronting stark choices as they fill a long list of statewide elected positions for the first time since the coronavirus overwhelmed rural hospitals and sent shockwaves through the economy, public schools and the criminal justice system.

The winning candidate for governor in a heavily Hispanic and Native American state will oversee a windfall in state government income from a thriving oil industry and confront anxiety about inflation, asylum seekers at the border and a record-setting spate of homicides in Albuquerque.

The race also has focused on access to abortion procedures in New Mexico, which has few restrictions and provides services to women from neighboring Texas and other states with abortion bans.

People are also reading…

Lujan Grisham says she will defend abortion access with public spending on clinics and provide a safe haven for abortion doctors, while Ronchetti supports a ban after 14 weeks of pregnancy with limited exceptions and has proposed letting voters decide on any restrictions through a statewide referendum.

Ronchetti, a former television meteorologist who made an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate in 2020, has railed against recent increases in state government spending and a “catch-and-release” system of bail and parole amid high violent crimes rates.

He has promised to roll back bail reforms, restore police-agency immunity from civil rights lawsuits and appoint hard-handed judges. At the border, he would deploy troops and police in solidarity with efforts from Republican governors in Arizona and Texas.

During the pandemic, Lujan Grisham implemented aggressive public health restrictions on businesses and a roughly year-long suspension of classroom learning, promoting COVID-19 vaccinations with special attention to Native American communities.

Ronchetti has highlighted the dismal outcomes for students and small businesses. He wants to remedy economic hardships by paying out annual individual rebates linked to the state's oilfield income, seeking cuts to income tax rates for middle-income earners and offering state-sponsored tutoring for early elementary school students.

Lujan Grisham has touting her political negotiating skills in providing teacher pay raises, tax cuts on sales and Social Security benefits along with summer rebates of up to $1,500 per household. She has signed a series of gun-control measures, legalized medically assisted suicide and instituted rules aimed at curbing oilfield pollution.

Ronchetti would put Republicans back in the driver’s seat on many oilfield regulations in the nation’s No. 2 state for petroleum production, behind Texas.

The next governor also will guide efforts to modernize the electrical grid in an era of climate change by appointing state utility regulators, positions previously filled by election.

Ronchetti was joined in New Mexico on the campaign trail by prominent Republicans including Vice President Mike Pence and GOP Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Doug Ducey of Arizona and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia.

Lujan Grisham has drawn support from abortion-rights groups, teachers' union leaders and recent visits from U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

New Mexico has alternated between Democratic and Republican governors since the early 1980s. An incumbent governor last lost reelection in 1994.

A win by Ronchetti would end a succession of three Hispanic governors, staring with Democrat Bill Richardson, then Republican Susana Martinez and currently Lujan Grisham.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog walker's killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

Dog walker's killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog in Denver has been sentenced to life in prison. A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and added an additional 48-year sentence for the attempted murder of her boyfriend. The Denver Post reported that Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to “go potty” outside his apartment in June 2020 before getting the weapon and firing it 24 times.

Musk's past tweets reveal clues about Twitter's new owner

Musk's past tweets reveal clues about Twitter's new owner

What happens when a prolific user of social media buys the platform? The world is finding out now that Elon Musk has purchased Twitter. Brash, outspoken and sometimes juvenile, Musk's own tweets show how the world’s richest man has used social media to craft his public image as a billionaire unafraid to offend people. They're also providing a glimpse into how Musk will run the platform. For Musk, Twitter has been a tool to promote his enterprises and punch back at critics, even as his tweeting has sometimes placed him in the middle of geopolitical conflicts and a global pandemic.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple is reportedly simplifying how users interact with Siri

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News