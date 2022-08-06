 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Mother of comatose UK boy says hospital to end care soon

  • 0

LONDÖN (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old boy who has been in a coma for four months expects a London hospital to begin withdrawing life-sustaining treatment Saturday after his parents exhausted their legal options in a battle over his care.

Archie Battersbee’s mother, Hollie Dance, said hospital officials informed the family they would suspend the boy's treatment at 10 a.m. British courts on Friday rejected the family’s request to transfer Archie to a hospice, and the European Court of Human Rights refused for a second time to intervene in the case.

Dance told Britain's Sky News there was nothing else the family could do and she was “pretty broken” after the ordeal that began April 7, when Archie was found unconscious.

“I’ve done everything that I promised my little boy I would do,” she said through tears.

People are also reading…

The Royal London Hospital, where Archie was being treated, hasn’t confirmed Dance’s statement.

Archie’s care became the subject of weeks of legal arguments as his parents sought to force the hospital to continue life-sustaining treatments and doctors argued there was no chance of recovery and he should be allowed to die.

The family asked for permission to move Archie to a hospice after British courts ruled it was in his best interests to end treatment. The hospital said Archie’s condition was so unstable that moving him would hasten his death.

On Friday, High Court Judge Lucy Theis rejected the family’s request, saying Archie should remain in the hospital while treatment was withdrawn.

“I return to where I started, recognizing the enormity of what lays ahead for Archie’s parents and the family. Their unconditional love and dedication to Archie is a golden thread that runs through this case,″ Thies wrote in her decision. “I hope now Archie can be afforded the opportunity for him to die in peaceful circumstances, with the family who meant so much to him as he clearly does to them.’′

The dispute is the latest U.K. case pitting the judgment of doctors against the wishes of families. Under British law, it is common for courts to intervene when parents and doctors disagree on a child's medical treatment. In such cases, the best interests of the child take primacy over the parents’ right to decide what they believe is best for their offspring.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

Dr. Dean Ornish is trying to do for the brain what he did for the heart. At his nonprofit Preventive Medicine Research Institutein California, he's using the same four lifestyle interventions to see if early-stage Alzheimer's can be "slowed, stopped or even reversed" without the use of drugs, devices or surgeries.

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2020 pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2020 pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss. Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. The 36-year-old model and cookbook author wrote “we have another on the way” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. The couple share two children together.

Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

Kansas voters have sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights by rejecting a measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban the procedure outright. The vote Tuesday in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement was the first test of voters’ feelings about abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. Voters rejected a change in the Kansas Constitution to ensure that it does not grant a right to an abortion, overturning a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights. Opponents predicted a ban would be coming if the measure had passed.

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Chiropractic and volleyball

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Chiropractic and volleyball

Volleyball is a vastly popular and fast-growing sport played by more than 45 million people in the USA each week. Although volleyball can be played by a wide variety of people it does come with some inherent risks of injury. 

Familial Risk Estimated for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Familial Risk Estimated for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

WEDNESDAY, July 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for a patient with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) having a first-degree relative (FDR) with IBD is increased, according to a study published in the August issue of Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Psychologists weigh in on what makes a successful relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News