AP

Moderna COVID-19 shots now an option for older kids in US

Virus Outbreak Vaccines Kids

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 5 years old is seen, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Montefiore Medical Group in the Bronx borough of New York.

 Mary Altaffer - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — There is now a second COVID-19 option for kids ages 6 to 17 in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced it is recommending Moderna shots as an option for school-age kids and teens. This group has been able to get shots made by Pfizer since last year.

CDC sets the federal government’s vaccine guidance for U.S. doctors and their patients.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the shots — full-strength doses for children ages 12 to 17 and half-strength for those 6 to 11. The doses are to be given about a month apart. An expert advisory panel this week voted unanimously to recommend that CDC endorse the Moderna shots, too.

Moderna officials have said they expect to later offer a booster to all kids ages 6 to 17.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

