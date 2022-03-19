 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota public defenders reach deal to avert strike

  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota public defenders reached a tentative contract agreement, union officials said Saturday, averting a walkout that threatened to bring much of the state court system to a standstill.

Negotiators for the unionized attorneys and the Minnesota Board of Public Defense met with a state mediator Friday. Gus Froemke, a spokesman for Teamsters Local 320, which represents the 470 public defenders and 200 support staff members, said the agreement was reached shortly before midnight.

Public defenders were set to go on strike as early as Tuesday across Minnesota. The attorneys said they have been pushed to the brink by routinely high caseloads that have become unmanageable amid the coronavirus pandemic. Legal system observers say the same pressures are being felt across the U.S.

People are also reading…

The union said the tentative agreement includes cost of living adjustments through 2023. The deal includes a 3.5% retroactive pay increase from July 1, 2021, and an additional 3% increase after July 1 of this year. Both parties also agreed to pursue a supplemental budget allocation from the Legislature this year.

“After over nine months of hard bargaining for fair working conditions and better pay, both of which are essential to retaining good quality attorneys and support staff, we are excited to have reached a deal with the Board that will help us more justly represent Minnesota’s indigent defendants,” public defender Ginny Barron said in a statement.

Defense attorneys will vote on the contract within two weeks, the union said.

Large-scale public defender strikes are almost unprecedented. Attorneys held a one-day walkout in Ventura County, California, in 1995, but in many states public defenders aren't unionized. In many jurisdictions, most are private practice attorneys who defend indigent clients part time.

By coincidence, Friday was the 59th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark “Gideon” decision, which held that states are constitutionally required to provide attorneys for criminal defendants who can’t afford them.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden's St. Patrick's Day scrambled by Irish PM's COVID case

Biden's St. Patrick's Day scrambled by Irish PM's COVID case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Call him a disappointed extrovert. President Joe Biden had to settle for meeting virtually Thursday with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin after the visiting leader’s positive test for COVID-19 scrambled plans to mark St. Patrick’s Day at the White House.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:

Biden COVID coordinators leaving in April, Jha to take over

Biden COVID coordinators leaving in April, Jha to take over

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy Natalie Quillian are leaving the administration next month, the White House announced Thursday. They will be replaced by Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Could hydrogen planes slow climate change?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News