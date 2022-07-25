 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Michigan medical students protest anti-abortion speaker

  • Updated
  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Dozens of University of Michigan medical students walked out of a weekend ceremony to protest a speaker who publicly opposes abortion rights.

Dr. Kristin Collier, an assistant professor of medicine, was the keynote speaker Sunday at an annual event where new medical students are formally welcomed and given a white lab coat.

A video of some students walking out was posted to social media and has received more than 11 million views.

Collier didn't refer to abortion in her remarks, but she has shared her opinions on social media and in interviews.

“Holding on to a view of feminism where one fights for the rights of all women and girls, especially those who are most vulnerable. I can’t not lament the violence directed at my prenatal sisters in the act of abortion, done in the name of autonomy,” she said on social media earlier this year.

People are also reading…

A petition signed by 340 medical students, including some of the new ones, had urged the university to drop Collier as a speaker.

Spokeswoman Mary Masson said the university “does not revoke an invitation to a speaker based on their personal beliefs.”

The ceremony “is not a platform for discussion of controversial issues,” and Collier “never planned to address a divisive topic as part of her remarks,” Masson said.

Collier didn't immediately respond to a Monday request for comment.

Dr. Joseph Kolars, a senior associate dean, said Collier was nominated to speak by members of a medical school student honor society. He told the audience that she is an “enormously popular teacher and physician.”

During her address Sunday, Collier offered philosophical advice to students about how to thrive in medical school. She opened by noting “the deep wounds our community has suffered over the past several weeks,” apparently a reference to the controversy over her appearance.

“We have a great deal of work to do for healing to occur,” Collier said.

The petition signed by her critics said it wasn't “simply a disagreement on personal opinion.”

"Through our demand we are standing up in solidarity against groups who are trying to take away human rights and restrict medical care,” students said of abortion rights.

Joey Cappelletti is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Schumer: Dems will push ahead on pared down economic measure

Schumer: Dems will push ahead on pared down economic measure

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats will push ahead on restraining pharmaceutical prices and extending health insurance subsidies for millions of Americans. The New York Democrat made his remarks Tuesday. And that affirms President Joe Biden’s call for his party to settle for a pared-down economic package and effectively concede to pivotal West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Democrats want to craft the bill and approve it over likely unanimous Republican opposition by Congress’ recess next month. And they're already hailing it as a victory. Passage would give the party a victory just ahead of November's congressional elections.

Change in title with men working at Disney dress-up shops

Change in title with men working at Disney dress-up shops

When Disney reopens its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique shops at resorts in Florida and California next month, the workers who help children dress up as their favorite animated characters will have new, more gender inclusive titles. That's because men are going to work at the shops for the first time. The workers will be referred to as Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices instead of Fairy Godmothers-in-Training, as they were called before the shops closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to allow men to work at the shops was made before the pandemic but hadn’t been implemented before the closures.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

President Joe Biden says he's “doing great” after testing positive for COVID-19. The White House said Thursday the 79-year-old Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” including a stuffy nose, fatigue and cough. He's taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. Biden is fully vaccinated, after getting two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office, a first booster shot in September and an additional dose March 30. White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told reporters at a briefing that the president will isolate for five days and can return to his usual activities after a negative test. Biden himself tweeted to the nation, “I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Frequent nappers could experience health issues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News