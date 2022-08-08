 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan Budget

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the press before signing the final piece of a $76 billion state budget into law, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Detroit. Whitmer largely backed the plan she signed off on Wednesday but nixed money that Republicans had funneled toward anti-abortion causes.

 Carlos Osorio - staff, AP

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule.

Whitmer said all of her close contacts from Monday will be notified.

“I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus," Whitmer said. “I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move.”

Whitmer said she is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.

“I encourage my fellow Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted," Whitmer said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2020 pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2020 pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss. Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. The 36-year-old model and cookbook author wrote “we have another on the way” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. The couple share two children together.

Paul's wife says senator wants to subpoena Fauci records

Paul's wife says senator wants to subpoena Fauci records

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's wife says her husband wants to subpoena the records of the country’s top infectious disease expert. Paul’s wife, Kelley, made the comments during the political speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic Saturday in western Kentucky. She waded into the dispute between her husband and Dr. Anthony Fauci while promoting her husband's bid for a third term. Sen. Paul is being challenged by Democrat Charles Booker, a former state lawmaker. He told the crowd that Paul votes against the interests of Kentuckians. Booker denounced Paul as a “terrible senator” and an “embarrassment” to the state.

Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

Kansas voters have sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights by rejecting a measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban the procedure outright. The vote Tuesday in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement was the first test of voters’ feelings about abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. Voters rejected a change in the Kansas Constitution to ensure that it does not grant a right to an abortion, overturning a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights. Opponents predicted a ban would be coming if the measure had passed.

Boy at heart of UK court battle dies after life support ends

Boy at heart of UK court battle dies after life support ends

A 12-year-old boy who has been in a coma for four months has died at a London hospital after doctors ended life-sustaining treatment that had been the subject of a lengthy court battle. Archie Battersbee’s mother, Hollie Dance, said he died at 12:15 p.m. local time Saturday, about two hours after the hospital began withdrawing treatment. British courts had rejected the family’s request to transfer Archie to a hospice, and the European Court of Human Rights refused for a second time to intervene in the case. His mother, Hollie Dance, says “he fought until the very end. I’m the proudest mum in the world.″

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Loneliness may increase cardiovascular risks, American Heart Association says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News