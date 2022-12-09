Meds for kids with pain and fever are in high demand. Here's what to do if you can't find them

Grant's Pass Pharmacy in southern Oregon is down to its last few boxes of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen, and pharmacist Michele Belcher says she can't order more.
Belcher says she orders these medications from one of the "big three" wholesalers: McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen. When she checked availability of these pain- and fever-reducing meds this week, out of 40 products -- different flavors, sizes and strengths -- none was in stock.
"Nothing was available today in acetaminophen or ibuprofen," Belcher said Wednesday.
Across the country, a surge in influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in children and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has meant high demand for mainstay medicines to reduce fevers and control pain.
With so many parents searching for these drugs at the same time, store shelves have been emptied in some areas.
Belcher runs an independent community pharmacy, but chain stores are also feeling the pinch.
Kroger says its inventory is constrained, and it is working to manage supply. Rite Aid says it is working closely with its suppliers "to meet demand and mitigate shortages where possible." Walmart and Walgreens say that despite increased demand, they are still able to meet customers' needs.
The Consumer Health Products Association, which represents the manufacturers of over-the-counter drugs, says that the problem is not widespread and that manufacturers are doing everything they can to get more product on the shelves. However, it acknowledged that parents in some areas may have trouble finding the medications they need.
"Manufacturers are producing at full capacity and directing product inventory to where it is needed most. However, we understand it might be frustrating for parents to quickly locate these products from their usual pharmacy or retailer due to intermittent out-of-stocks.
"Parents may have to make a few stops to find what they need and should also consider additional self-care alternatives to aid comfort and relief at the direction of their health care provider," the group said in a statement.
What to do if you can't find medications
Pediatricians say there are some strategies parents can use to help their child feel better, even if they can't find the medication they're hunting for.
First, a fever doesn't always need to be lowered with medication, especially if the child feels fine otherwise, says Dr. Maureen Ahmann, a pediatrician with the Cleveland Clinic.
"If a child is happy and is eating and drinking and has a fever of 102, you don't have to give them Tylenol or Motrin," she said.
For kids over 2 months of age, there is no magic number at which a fever needs to be treated. When the numbers creep up, a temperature of 104 or 105 may look concerning, but kids are usually just fine even when fevers run that high, she said.
If you have an infant under 2 months, it's a different story. Any temperature over 100.4 degrees is considered concerning and means your child needs to be seen by a clinician.
Other factors she considers when assessing a fever are the child's immunization status -- she's much less concerned about kids who are up to date on their vaccines, including for Covid-19 and the flu -- and how long the fever has lasted. The general rule is that a fever that's gone on longer than five days needs further evaluation.
However, if your child is just lying around and doesn't look well, or if they have ear or sinus pain, you should treat them for the discomfort, even if their fever isn't terribly high.
If liquid medications, which are typically given to kids, are out of stock, Ahmann recommends looking for suppositories -- capsules that are inserted into a child's rectum and dissolve.
She says this is a great option for kids who can't keep food or liquids down, too.
It's also possible to split adult ibuprofen or acetaminophen to give to children, with dosing based on the child's weight.
In Canada, which has been dealing with a shortage of children's medications for months, pharmacists at the University of Toronto and its affiliated children's hospital, SickKids, created a chart to show parents how to do this safely.
Tablets -- not capsules or gel tabs -- can be crushed and added to a bit of applesauce or chocolate syrup to cover the taste. However, it's extremely important not to give kids too much medicine, and it's a good idea to consult a medical professional before giving the first dose.
"For people who are not familiar with this, I would suggest that they make sure they double-check themselves with someone who's familiar," said Dr. Anna Banerji, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto.
You can also look for a local compounding pharmacist, who's trained to custom-mix pharmaceuticals for patients. They may be able to make the medication you need.
There may be non-medication options to keep children comfortable, too.
If a child is having ear pain, apply a warm, wet compress to the outside of the ear to help with discomfort until you can treat it. It also helps to hold a child upright to reduce pressure on their ears, which will increase if their head is down on a pillow or in a crib.
Finally, kids are at higher risk of becoming dehydrated when they have a fever because they lose more fluids when their temperature is elevated, Ahmann said. They also tend not to want to drink as much, "so you really need to push the fluids," she said.
Ahmann recommends giving a sports drink with electrolytes, but cut it by half with water. Sports drinks have a lot of sugar, which can give kids diarrhea and make dehydration worse, she said.
You can also hydrate with water-based foods like ice pops or flavored gelatin if they don't feel like drinking.
What not to do
There are also some important things not to do if you can't find the medication you need.
First, never give aspirin to someone younger than 18.
Ahmann said she's had parents messaging and calling to ask if they can give their children aspirin instead of acetaminophen or ibuprofen. "It's called baby aspirin, [but] it's not for babies," she said.
Aspirin given to children during a viral illness has been associated with a rare but serious condition called Reye's syndrome, which causes swelling in the liver and brain.
Also, lukewarm baths are OK, but it's not a good idea to put a child with a fever into a cold bath, Ahmann says.
Rarely, fevers can trigger seizures in children. That tends to happen when their temperature rises quickly.
A cold bath will lower their body temperature, but it doesn't reset their internal thermometer, so when they get out, a cold bath can trigger a rapid rise temperature that increases the possibility of a seizure, she said.
A better idea is to apply cool compresses to the forehead, the back of the neck and even under the armpits to relieve discomfort.
States with the highest flu vaccination rates
States with the highest flu vaccination rates
Your yearly flu vaccine protects you and those around you from the influenza virus, which could be deadly. You should not get vaccinated too early, or you may have reduced immunity by the time the flu virus starts circulating in your community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends
getting a flu vaccine in September or October to prepare for the flu season in the late fall and winter.
Flu vaccines are updated each year to protect you against the viruses in circulation for the upcoming flu season. Vaccines are
readily available through places such as health departments, community clinics, and pharmacies. It takes about two weeks after vaccination to produce enough antibodies to the virus to fully protect you against the flu.
Almost anyone over 6 months of age can get a flu vaccine, including pregnant women and
most people with egg allergies. Flu vaccines are administered either as an intramuscular injection, usually in the upper arm, or as a nasal spray. Vaccines can protect you against three different strains of the flu virus (trivalent vaccines) or four different strains of the virus (quadrivalent vaccines).
The most
common side effects of the injectable flu vaccine are soreness at the injection site, muscle aches, and a fever. The side effects of the nasal spray vaccine are the same, and may also include a runny nose.
People over age 65 should get either
a high-dose quadrivalent vaccine, which contains four times the flu antigen (the ingredient that prompts your body’s immune response) of the standard quadrivalent vaccine, or an adjuvanted vaccine, which contains an ingredient that prompts a stronger immune response to the virus. In the U.S., both the high-dose vaccine and the adjuvanted vaccine are approved only for people over 65.
To determine the flu vaccination coverage for every state, Stacker consulted the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s Influenza Seasons Vaccination Coverage Trend Report. This source includes six-month coverage estimates based on surveys of residents in each state during flu seasons from 2010-2011 to 2019-2020. States are ranked based on their average vaccination coverage through these ten seasons. Data are as of October 1, 2020. There are no ties; ranks are based on numbers with further decimal points that have been rounded in the story.
Angyalosi Beata // Shutterstock
#51. Nevada
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 38%
--- 17.2% below national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (44.4%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (32.6%)
In June 2020, Nevada’s State Immunization Program
received an extra $1.3 million from the CDC to expannd the state’s flu vaccination campaign in the 2020-21 season. The state program redirected funds to Immunize Nevada, a nonprofit dedicated to immunizations, and three local health districts, which plan to organize mass vaccination events and “vaccination strike teams” to help protect Nevada’s more vulnerable communities.
Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock
#50. Florida
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 38.8%
--- 15.3% below national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (44.5%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2012-13 (34.1%)
Florida saw
the lowest flu vaccination rate of any state for the three seasons from 2017 to 2020, according to insurance research firm AdvisorSmith. Medical professionals and city leaders in Jacksonville are working to improve their community’s rate this year through a campaign called “FluVaxJax,” which will raise money to provide free flu shot vouchers to the city’s uninsured residents.
Impact Photography // Shutterstock
#49. Idaho
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 39.4%
--- 14.1% below national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (44.9%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (34.3%)
The
Idaho Immunization Coalition is the board of directors that oversees Get Immunized, Idaho, a vaccine advocacy group made up of scientists, medical professionals, and parents. In November, the group sponsored a drive-through flu vaccine clinic at Idaho State University in Pocatello.
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#48. Wyoming
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 39.6%
--- 13.5% below national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (47.3%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (35.3%)
University of Wyoming pharmacy students have partnered with the
Downtown Clinic in Laramie to provide free flu vaccines for high-priority, uninsured or underinsured residents of Albany County. The clinic received a grant from the Wyoming Department of Health Office of Rural Health to provide 500 doses of the vaccine. The flu vaccination clinic is held weekly and no appointment is necessary.
Mark Winfrey // Shutterstock
#46. Arizona
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 41.3%
--- 9.9% below national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (46.5%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (38.2%)
Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Aug. 31 that Arizona will provide
free flu vaccines to uninsured and underinsured residents. However, the cost to taxpayers was yet to be determined, and residents may have to pay a fee to the medical provider. The state will also provide a $10 gift card to Medicaid recipients as an incentive to receive the flu vaccine.
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#45. Georgia
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 41.7%
--- 9.1% below national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (45.9%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (38.5%)
The Georgia Department of Public Health launched a
campaign called Yes, You! to encourage all residents to get a flu vaccine. The message behind the campaign is that everyone over the age of 6 months needs to be vaccinated against the flu, and there is a flu vaccine appropriate for everyone.
VILevi // Shutterstock
#44. Mississippi
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 42.2%
--- 8.0% below national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (45.9%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (39.6%)
Organizations in Mississippi including the Mississippi Association of Family Physicians, the Mississippi chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the state health department have formed
Flu Fighters, a coalition to encourage residents to get vaccinated against the flu. Flu Fighters can be followed on social media using the hashtag #FightFluMS.
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#43. Oregon
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 42.4%
--- 7.4% below national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (51.4%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2010-11 (37.5%)
On May 6 of last year, the Oregon legislature passed
House Bill 2220 that allows dentists to prescribe and administer any vaccine, including the flu vaccine, after they have received training and certification. The bill had the support of the Oregon Dental Association. Although Minnesota and Illinois currently allow dentists to administer flu vaccines, Oregon is the only state that allows dentists to administer other vaccines.
MedStockPhotos // Shutterstock
#42. Illinois
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 42.8%
--- 6.7% below national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (52.2%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (37.3%)
This year, the Illinois Department of Health and local health departments across the state are asking residents to roll their
#SleeveUp, and get their flu vaccine. Residents can show their support by following the #SleeveUp hashtag on social media and letting others know they did their part to #FightFlu.
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#41. Montana
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 42.9%
--- 6.4% below national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (49.6%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (36.8%)
Pharm406, a pharmacy in Billings, held several “ Get a brew, not the flu,” events in fall 2020. Pharm406 staff set up a mobile vaccine clinic outside local brewpubs, and when people got a flu vaccine, they got a coupon for a free beer. Flu shots were $35 for those without an insurance card, although they still got a coupon.
Karin Hildebrand Lau // Shutterstock
#40. Michigan
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 42.9%
--- 6.3% below national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (49.7%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (38.8%)
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a goal of vaccinating
1 million more residents in 2020 than in 2019 against the flu. As of Dec. 8, the state was more than 66% towards that goal.
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#39. Indiana
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 43.0%
--- 6.1% below national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (50.8%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (37%)
The
Family Health Clinic in Monon has worked to improve flu vaccination rates among its patient population, which is 52% Latino. The clinic has a reputation for providing an affordable and safe place where the bilingual staff can address Latinos’ concerns about the vaccine.
JDMcGauley // Shutterstock
#38. Louisiana
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 43.7%
--- 4.6% below national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (47.5%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (35.3%)
The Louisiana Department of Health developed the
Roll Up Your Sleeves, Louisiana campaign to encourage residents to get the flu vaccine. The vaccines were free, even to the uninsured, and were provided in walk-in and drive-through clinics throughout the state.
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#37. Utah
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 44.2%
--- 3.5% below national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (51.9%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (38.5%)
The Southwest Utah Public Health Department held its yearly
“flu shootout” vaccination clinics in five counties this fall. The walk-in and drive-through events were free for those with insurance from certain providers and $20 for those without insurance.
stellamc // Shutterstock
#36. California
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 44.2%
--- 3.4% below national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (51.3%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2010-11 (38.9%)
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health partnered with
the LA County Library to hold 11 flu vaccine clinics this fall. Health insurance was not necessary to receive a free flu vaccine.
Matt Gush // Shutterstock
#35. Wisconsin
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 44.6%
--- 2.6% below national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (58.3%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (40.4%)
On Dec. 9, 2020, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services launched the
“Be an InFLUencer” campaign to encourage flu vaccination among the state’s communities of color. The campaign includes social media engagement on several platforms, and radio ads, some of which are in Spanish. The department has created a webpage for the campaign, which includes information about the flu, the vaccine, and other resources.
Big Fish Drones // Shutterstock
#34. Texas
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 44.6%
--- 2.6% below national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2014-15 (50.1%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (37.6%)
Austin-based
Flubusters was founded in 1997 by a nurse. The company runs on-site flu vaccination clinics, mostly at schools, state agencies, large companies, and other places of business. Flubusters serves Travis, Wiliamson, and Hayes Counties.
f11photo // Shutterstock
#33. Alabama
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 45.1%
--- 1.6% below national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (48.4%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (41.6%)
The Medical Association of the State of Alabama, the Alabama Hospital Association, and the Alabama Department of Public Health came together this fall to
encourage residents to get a flu vaccine. As part of this initiative, these organizations hosted Flu Fact Fridays on social media.
PanyaStudio // Shutterstock
#32. Ohio
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 45.7%
--- 0.2% below national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (51%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (42.8%)
The
Immunization Coalition of Central Ohio offers flu vaccination clinics for those who are underinsured or uninsured, are part of a high risk category, or make less than $20,040 (individuals) or $27,000 (couples). The vaccines can be offered for free because of support from the Franklin County Health Commissioners, Franklin County Office on Aging, and the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation.
Pedro Gutierrez // Shutterstock
#31. Kansas
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 46.1%
--- 0.7% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (54.5%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2012-13 (40.7%)
The Immunize Kansas Coalition launched the
#KansasFightsFlu initiative to increase flu vaccination rates among residents. And the Kansas Department of Health and Environment partnered with Kansas City Chiefs player Demarcus Robinson, to launch the #ShredtheSpread campaign to encourage people to get a flu vaccine.
APN Photography // Shutterstock
#30. South Carolina
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 46.2%
--- 0.9% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (50.7%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (42.1%)
The
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control offers flu vaccinations at select department locations. The department can bill certain Blue Cross/Blue Shield plans and state Medicaid and Medicare Part B for the cost of the vaccine.
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#29. Kentucky
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 46.5%
--- 1.5% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (50.9%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (42.7%)
On Oct. 8, 2020, the University of Kentucky announced that for the first time, the school is
requiring all students to receive a flu shot. This initiative is a collaboration between Kroger, the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, and the University Health Service.
f11photo // Shutterstock
#28. Missouri
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 46.5%
--- 1.6% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (50.2%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (41.8%)
On Oct. 23, 2020, Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said that as of Sept. 25, the
state flu vaccination rate was up 19% compared to the previous year. The department’s flu vaccine initiative for 2020 was called #YouAreWorthAShot.
toodtuphoto // Shutterstock
#27. New Jersey
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 46.7%
--- 1.9% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (54%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2010-11 (42.8%)
On Jan. 13, 2020, Gov. Phil Murphy signed
legislation that for the first time, would require all healthcare facility employees in the state to be vaccinated against the flu. Medical exemptions are allowed, but employees and their healthcare providers must fill out a form.
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#26. Tennessee
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 47.1%
--- 2.9% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2013-14 (52.7%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (36.4%)
For the third straight year, county health departments in Tennessee held
Fight Flu TN vaccination clinics in every county in the state. This year, Fight Flu TN was held on Nov.19, 2020.
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
#25. New York
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 47.3%
--- 3.2% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (52.9%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (40.4%)
On Sept. 15, 2020, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced its
2020 flu campaign, with the tagline, “This year’s flu vaccine could be the most important one you will ever get.” The campaign ran on public transportation and on mainstream and social media. It ran in several languages, including English, Spanish, Mandarin, and Cantonese.
rblfmr // Shutterstock
#24. Arkansas
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 47.5%
--- 3.7% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (54.9%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (41.7%)
The
Arkansas Department of Health offered free flu vaccines at Local Health Units across the state starting on Sept. 21, 2020. The department also offered flu vaccination clinics at schools.
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#23. Oklahoma
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 47.6%
--- 3.9% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (54%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (44.9%)
For the fifth straight year, the
Chickasaw Nation collaborated with county health departments in the south central part of Oklahoma to hold flu vaccination clinics in the surrounding communities. The vaccines were also administered at local schools.
Juice Flair // Shutterstock
#22. New Mexico
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 47.9%
--- 4.5% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (53.2%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (43.7%)
The University of New Mexico Hospital offered
free flu vaccinations at seven drive-through clinics this fall. The clinics were held at different locations across the Albuquerque metro area.
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#21. Maine
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 48.4%
--- 5.6% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (55.6%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (41.2%)
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is considering
a mandate that all healthcare workers in the state be vaccinated against the flu. The proposed requirement is thought to pave the way for a requirement that healthcare workers be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. About nine other states, including Rhode Island and Massachusetts, require healthcare workers to be vaccinated against influenza.
PhotoItaliaStudio // Shutterstock
#20. Washington
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 48.5%
--- 5.7% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (56.3%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (41.7%)
The Washington State Department of Health has partnered with two grocery chains to provide free flu vaccinations to uninsured adults through June 21, 2021, or while supplies last. The vaccines are available at 23
Albertsons and Safeway pharmacy locations throughout the state.
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#19. District of Columbia
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 48.5%
--- 5.8% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (57.6%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2010-11 (46.4%)
Several
local health departments in the D.C. area offered flu vaccines this fall. Some of the vaccination clinics offered by the Fairfax County Health Department in Virginia were meant for older residents, and were held at county senior centers.
A G Baxter // Shutterstock
#18. Pennsylvania
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 48.8%
--- 6.4% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (56.1%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2010-11 (43.4%)
In Pennsylvania, pharmacists can administer a flu vaccine to children nine years old or older. On July 2, 2020, Governor Tom Wolf signed a
waiver suspending this age limitation, allowing pharmacists to administer the flu vaccine to children three years old or older. On Dec. 8, 2020, Wolf signed another waiver that allowed supervised pharmacy interns to administer the flu vaccine to children 3 years old or older.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#17. North Dakota
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 48.8%
--- 6.4% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (56.5%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (44.5%)
In the fall of 2020, CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston partnered with the North Dakota Department of Public Health to offer
five off-site vaccination clinics to community members who are at greater risk for the flu. These groups included EMS and law enforcement, jail inmates, District 1 public school teachers, Northwest Human Services Center staff and clients, daycare providers and other teachers, and uninsured pregnant women.
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#16. Vermont
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 48.9%
--- 6.8% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (57%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (43.6%)
Vermont is considering becoming the second state to pass a
mandate requiring all school children to be vaccinated against the flu. The mandate is seen as a way to avoid a twindemic of COVID-19 and the flu. Massachusetts was the first state to require flu vaccines for school children, and cited a similar reason for doing so.
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#15. Colorado
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 49.0%
--- 6.9% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (55.6%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (44.3%)
Front Range Flu Shots of Littleton offers on-site flu vaccination clinics to businesses and other organizations in the Denver area. The clinics are run by a registered nurse. Many insurance plans are accepted.
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#14. New Hampshire
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 49.1%
--- 7.2% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (57.6%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2010-11 (43.6%)
The North Country Health Consortium in Littleton held
three drive-through clinics this fall to provide free flu vaccinations. The consortium is a non-profit network of health and service providers who collaborate to address public health issues in northern New Hampshire.
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#13. West Virginia
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 49.5%
--- 8.1% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2013-14 (52.6%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (47.5%)
The
Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Clarksburg held drive-through flu vaccination clinics for veterans every Saturday in October 2020. Joyce Bayles, nurse manager for specialty clinics for the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, told WTOP Channel 12 that the medical center would provide the vaccines through November if necessary.
Robert Hoetink // Shutterstock
#12. Delaware
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 50.2%
--- 9.6% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (55%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (46.1%)
The Delaware Division of Public Health ran
seasonal flu clinics this fall for children aged 9 or older who don’t have a healthcare provider, or whose insurance does not cover the vaccine. Those who have Medicare or Medicaid had their insurance billed accordingly. Donations were accepted from those who have neither Medicare nor Medicaid.
Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock
#11. North Carolina
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 50.4%
--- 9.9% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (55.8%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2010-11 (45.3%)
Harris Teeter, a regional supermarket chain based in Matthews, North Carolina, announced this fall they were partnering with Kroger Health to offer
flu vaccination clinics at its in-store pharmacies. Harris Teeter also ran a drive-through flu vaccination clinic on Sept. 12, 2020, at PNC Arena in Raleigh. Harris Teeter is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co.
Jeffery Edwards // Shutterstock
#10. Hawaii
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 50.6%
--- 10.3% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2013-14 (54.4%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (43.2%)
The
Hawaii chapter of the AFL-CIO and My Health Solutions held a flu vaccination clinic on Oct. 3. The drive-through clinic, dubbed “Drive-Thru and Beat the Flu,” was held at Kakaako Waterfront Park in Honolulu.
Leigh Trail // Shutterstock
#9. Nebraska
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 50.8%
--- 10.9% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (58.3%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (45.2%)
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska and the YMCA partnered to run
flu vaccination clinics in November 2020 at 14 YMCAs across the state. The clinics were free of charge to anyone between the ages of 9 and 64, regardless of insurance coverage.
Aspects and Angles // Shutterstock
#8. Virginia
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 50.9%
--- 11.1% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (58.8%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (46%)
The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health hosted
a free flu vaccination clinic on Oct. 17, 2020, at a local high school. Virginia Beach Medical Reserve Corps. volunteer nurses and EMS personnel administered the vaccines at the drive-through event. Eight hundred vaccines were distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Photographee.eu // Shutterstock
#7. Minnesota
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 51.2%
--- 11.6% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (56.3%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (47.2%)
UCare, Hennepin Healthcare, and KARE-11 partnered to host HealthFair11,
a three-day long flu vaccination clinic at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The event was held from Friday, Sept. 25 to Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Nurses with Hennepin Healthcare administered the vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis. The goal was to have vaccinated 3, 000 people by the end of the event.
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#6. Iowa
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 51.2%
--- 11.8% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (56.6%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (47.1%)
Medicap Pharmacy partnered with the Food Bank of Iowa this fall to donate 12 meals to the local food pantry for every flu vaccine given at participating Medicap locations. The program ran from Sept. 23 to Nov. 23, 2020.
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock
#5. Connecticut
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 51.4%
--- 12.2% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (60.7%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (46.3%)
The
Community Alliance for Research and Engagement, a joint initiative between Southern Connecticut State University’s School of Health and Human Services and the Yale School of Public Health, received federal funding in September to engage in outreach to communities of color. CARE deployed several newly-hired representatives to go into underserved neighborhoods and allay residents’ fears about getting a flu vaccine. A mobile flu van was part of the initiative.
Bruce Peter // Shutterstock
#4. Maryland
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 52.2%
--- 13.8% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (57.8%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (47.4%)
On Oct. 13, 2020, the Maryland Department of Health announced its 2020-21 flu vaccine campaign called
Fight the Flu. The campaign will run through the fall and winter, and includes print, digital/social media, and television outreach.
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#3. Massachusetts
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 53.8%
--- 17.4% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (60.6%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (49.7%)
On Aug. 19, 2020, Massachusetts became the first state to
require that schoolchildren are vaccinated against the flu. The requirement applies to children 6 months of age or older who attend daycare, kindergarten, K-12, and colleges and universities. Exemptions are available. Initially, students were required to get the vaccine before Dec. 31, 2020, but the state Department of Public Health extended the deadline to Feb. 28, 2021.
Erickson Stock // Shutterstock
#2. South Dakota
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 55.2%
--- 20.4% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2014-15 (59.6%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2017-18 (47.7%)
The South Dakota Department of Health has dubbed its 2020-2021 flu vaccination campaign “Stopping the Flu Starts With You.” The campaign has the taglines “Not Today, Flu Bug!” and “Get Vaccinated! Because Hasn’t 2020 Already Done Enough?” The
web site features information about the vaccine and a link to vaccinefinder.org so residents can find the nearest “vaccination station.”
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#1. Rhode Island
- Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 55.9%
--- 22.0% above national average
- Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (60.9%)
- Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (49.8%)
For the 2020-2021 flu season, state health officials ordered
150,000 additional doses of the flu vaccine, enough to vaccinate about 65% of residents. Joseph Wendleken, a public information officer with the Rhode Island Department of Health, said the state purchased almost 425,000 doses of the vaccine, and received 250,000 doses from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that were paid for by the federal government.
Tupungato // Shutterstock
Your yearly flu vaccine protects you and those around you from the influenza virus, which could be deadly. Getting vaccinated too early could mean you may have reduced immunity by the time the flu virus circulates in your community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends
getting a flu vaccine in September or October to prepare for the flu season in the late fall and winter.
Flu vaccines are updated yearly to protect against the viruses in circulation for the upcoming flu season. Vaccines are
readily available through places such as health departments, community clinics, and pharmacies. It takes about two weeks after vaccination to produce enough antibodies to the virus to fully protect you against the flu.
Rates of the flu have dropped dramatically in the last couple of years, mainly due to measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19: mask-wearing, social distancing, and reduced travel. However, experts warn of a potential resurgence of the flu in 2022 since many pandemic-related restrictions have dropped.
Most people over 6 months old can get a flu vaccine, including pregnant women and those
with egg allergies. Flu vaccines are administered either as an intramuscular injection, usually in the upper arm, or as a nasal spray. Vaccines can protect against three strains of the flu virus (trivalent vaccines) or four strains of the virus (quadrivalent vaccines).
The most common side effects of the injectable flu vaccine are soreness at the injection site, muscle aches, and a fever. The side effects of the nasal spray vaccine are the same but may also include a runny nose.
People over 65 should get one of two vaccines: A
high-dose quadrivalent vaccine, which contains four times the flu antigen of the standard vaccine (the flu antigen prompts the body's immune response), or an adjuvanted vaccine, which encourages a more robust immune response. In the U.S., both vaccines are approved solely for those over 65.
According to the CDC, the flu vaccine is safe to administer at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot. While this may increase the likelihood of experiencing side effects like fatigue or muscle aches, some might opt to get both vaccines simultaneously for convenience.
To determine the peak seasonal flu vaccination rate for every state,
Stacker consulted the CDC's Influenza Seasons Vaccination Coverage Report. Data on flu vaccination coverage for children 6 months to 17 years is based on CDC's National Immunization Survey-Flu, and coverage for adults is based on CDC survey data. States are ranked by their peak vaccination coverage for the most recent flu season, with most data collection finishing in May or June of 2022. You may also like: States with the highest marriage rates—and how they've changed
Canva
#51. Mississippi
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 38.2%
- 13.2% points lower than the national rate
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#50. Wyoming
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 41.2%
- 10.2% points lower than the national rate
Mark Winfrey // Shutterstock
#49. Nevada
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 42.0%
- 9.4% points lower than the national rate
Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock
#47. Idaho (tie)
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 42.3%
- 9.1% points lower than the national rate
Jacob L. // Shutterstock
#46. Oklahoma
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 42.9%
- 8.5% points lower than the national rate
Juice Flair // Shutterstock
#45. Louisiana
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 43.1%
- 8.3% points lower than the national rate
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#44. Arizona
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 44.1%
- 7.3% points lower than the national rate
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#43. Montana
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 46.3%
- 5.1% points lower than the national rate
Karin Hildebrand Lau // Shutterstock
#41. Texas
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 46.6%
- 4.8% points lower than the national rate
f11photo // Shutterstock
#40. Tennessee
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 47.0%
- 4.4% points lower than the national rate
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
#39. Alabama
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 47.1%
- 4.3% points lower than the national rate
PanyaStudio // Shutterstock
#37. West Virginia (tie)
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 47.8%
- 3.6% points lower than the national rate
Robert Hoetink // Shutterstock
#36. California
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 48.1%
- 3.3% points lower than the national rate
Matt Gush // Shutterstock
#35. Kentucky
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 48.5%
- 2.9% points lower than the national rate
f11photo // Shutterstock
#34. Alaska
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 49.0%
- 2.4% points lower than the national rate
Ramunas Bruzas // Shutterstock
#33. Ohio
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 49.6%
- 1.8% points lower than the national rate
Pedro Gutierrez // Shutterstock
#31. Oregon (tie)
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 49.8%
- 1.6% points lower than the national rate
MedStockPhotos // Shutterstock
#31. Arkansas (tie)
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 49.8%
- 1.6% points lower than the national rate
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#30. Missouri
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 49.9%
- 1.5% points lower than the national rate
toodtuphoto // Shutterstock
#29. Utah
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 50.3%
- 1.1% points lower than the national rate
stellamc // Shutterstock
#28. Indiana
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 50.4%
- 1.0% points lower than the national rate
JDMcGauley // Shutterstock
#27. North Carolina
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 50.6%
- 0.8% points lower than the national rate
Jeffery Edwards // Shutterstock
#26. New Mexico
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 51.7%
- 0.3% points higher than the national rate
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#25. Illinois
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 51.9%
- 0.5% points higher than the national rate
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#24. North Dakota
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 52.6%
- 1.2% points higher than the national rate
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#23. Kansas
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 52.9%
- 1.5% points higher than the national rate
APN Photography // Shutterstock
#22. Wisconsin
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 53.3%
- 1.9% points higher than the national rate
Big Fish Drones // Shutterstock
#21. Delaware
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 53.4%
- 2.0% points higher than the national rate
Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock
#20. New York
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 54.4%
- 3.0% points higher than the national rate
rblfmr // Shutterstock
#19. Hawaii
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 54.5%
- 3.1% points higher than the national rate
Leigh Trail // Shutterstock
#18. Nebraska
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 54.6%
- 3.2% points higher than the national rate
Aspects and Angles // Shutterstock
#16. South Dakota (tie)
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 55.1%
- 3.7% points higher than the national rate
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#16. Pennsylvania (tie)
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 55.1%
- 3.7% points higher than the national rate
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#15. Iowa
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 55.3%
- 3.9% points higher than the national rate
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock
#14. Virginia
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 55.6%
- 4.2% points higher than the national rate
Photographee.eu // Shutterstock
#13. Michigan
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 55.7%
- 4.3% points higher than the national rate
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#12. Washington
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 55.9%
- 4.5% points higher than the national rate
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#11. Colorado
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 57.5%
- 6.1% points higher than the national rate
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#10. Minnesota
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 57.7%
- 6.3% points higher than the national rate
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#9. Maine
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 58.5%
- 7.1% points higher than the national rate
PhotoItaliaStudio // Shutterstock
#8. New Jersey
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 59.3%
- 7.9% points higher than the national rate
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#6. Maryland
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 61.9%
- 10.5% points higher than the national rate
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#5. New Hampshire
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 62.1%
- 10.7% points higher than the national rate
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#4. Massachusetts
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 62.9%
- 11.5% points higher than the national rate
Erickson Stock // Shutterstock
#3. Connecticut
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 63.0%
- 11.6% points higher than the national rate
Bruce Peter // Shutterstock
#1. Rhode Island
- Peak flu vaccination coverage, 2021-2022 season: 66.1%
- 14.7% points higher than the national rate
Tupungato // Shutterstock
