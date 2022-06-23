 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Maradona's medical personnel to face homicide trial

  • Updated
  • 0
Argentina Maradona

Journalists record a video inside a plane during a presentation of an aircraft dedicated to the late soccer legend Diego Maradona, at a military base in Moron, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A ceremony was held before the airplane departs for different provinces of Argentina and other parts of the world reaching its final destination at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. The aircraft, owned by a local business group, will carry and display jerseys and other objects that belonged to Maradona. It is one of the many tributes planned to coincide with the first World Cup since his death.

 Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — An Argentinian judge ruled on Wednesday that eight medical personnel involved in the care of soccer star Diego Maradona will face a public trial for criminal negligence.

Brain surgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are among those who will stand trial for homicide, the judge ruled. The trial is not expected to begin until the end of 2023 or early 2024.

The defendants are accused of failing to take proper care of Maradona when he was recovering from surgery, which led to his death.

Maradona died at the age of 60 on Nov. 25, 2020 due to a cardio-respiratory arrest while he was recovering at a house outside Buenos Aires from surgery for a blood clot on his brain.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A few days after his death, Argentine prosecutors began an investigation into the doctors and nurses involved in his care. In 2021, a medical board appointed to examine Maradona's death found Maradona’s medical team acted in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner."

People are also reading…

It also determined that the footballer “would have had a better chance of survival” with adequate treatment in an appropriate medical facility, according to the court ruling.

Prosecutors requested in April that Judge Orlando Díaz put those under investigation on public trial.

Maradona's autopsy said he died of natural causes, but Argentina's judiciary started investigating the case after pressure from Maradona's family.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump

How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump

Around the world, drivers are looking at the numbers on the gas pump and rethinking their habits and finances. Walking, biking, public transport, or going car-free are options for the lucky ones. But for minibus operators in the Philippines or a graphic artist in California with clients to visit, it's not so simple. Those without access to adequate public transportation or who otherwise can’t forgo their car have little other choice than to grit their teeth and pay. Energy prices fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic are a key driver of inflation that is rising worldwide.

At Westminster dog show, new focus on veterinarians' welfare

At Westminster dog show, new focus on veterinarians' welfare

The dogs are in the spotlight at the Westminster Kennel Club show. But the storied canine competition is also illuminating the human issue of veterinarians’ mental health. In conjunction with a first-time Veterinarian of the Year award that will be presented Wednesday to Pennsylvania vet Dr. Joseph Rossi, the club is giving $10,000 to a charity focused on veterinary professionals’ psychological welfare. Nearly 3,500 dogs are expected to compete in various events at the Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown, New York. Events begin with an agility competition Saturday and continue Monday through Wednesday. Best in show will be awarded Wednesday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should protect your child's eyes in the summer heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News