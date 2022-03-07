 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man forfeits $57,000 Pokemon card, gets prison for loan scam

  • Updated
  • 0

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man was sentenced to three years in prison after illegally obtaining a coronavirus relief loan and using more than $57,000 of the money to buy a collectable Pokemon card, authorities said Monday.

Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia, agreed to forfeit the costly trading card, which featured the Pokemon character Charizard, as part of a plea agreement, acting U.S. Attorney David Estes of the Southern District of Georgia said in a news release.

Oudomsine, 31, pleaded guilty in October to a single count of wire fraud. Prosecutors said in a legal filing that he submitted false information to the U.S. Small Business Administration last year when applying for a COVID-19 relief loan for an “entertainment services” business he claimed to own. They said he lied about how many people he employed as well as his business' annual revenues.

Oudomsine received $85,000 from the loan program, prosecutors said, and used it to buy a Pokemon trading card for $57,789.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Link Between COVID-19 Vaccination, Sudden Deafness Explored

Link Between COVID-19 Vaccination, Sudden Deafness Explored

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The possible association between COVID-19 vaccination and sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL) is unclear, according to two studies published online Feb. 24 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.

State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation

State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

'Abhorrent': Prison boss vexes DOJ with alleged intimidation

'Abhorrent': Prison boss vexes DOJ with alleged intimidation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it is gravely concerned about allegations that a high-ranking federal prison official entrusted to end sexual abuse and cover-ups at a women’s prison known as the “rape club” may have taken steps to suppress a recent complaint about staff misconduct.

Variants of COVID Virus May 'Hide Out' in Body: Study

Variants of COVID Virus May 'Hide Out' in Body: Study

WEDNESDAY, March 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It looks like coronavirus variants can hide out in the human body much like some of their viral cousins do, making it hard for infected people to get rid of the virus entirely, researchers report.

Judge blocks Texas investigation of trans teen’s parents

Judge blocks Texas investigation of trans teen’s parents

A Texas judge on Wednesday blocked the state from investigating the parents of a transgender teenager over gender-confirmation treatments, but stopped short of preventing the state from looking into other reports about children receiving similar care.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here’s what happens when you give up coffee for a month

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News