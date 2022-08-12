 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kansas district rejects strategic plan urging diversity

  • Updated
  • 0

DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas school district's board rejected a proposed strategic plan after some members questioned its emphasis on diversity and students' mental health.

The Derby Board of Education voted 4-3 this week to reject a plan presented after months of work by parents, students, employees and community members, the Kansas News Service reported.

Board President Michael Blankenship said focusing on diversity would not help students academically. He proposed replacing the word “diversity” in one part of the plan with the word “unity.”

“If we keep going down the road of focusing on everything that makes us different, how are we ever going to unite?” Blankenship said.

People are also reading…

But board member Pam Doyle said diversity should be part of the district’s mission.

“Diversity is something to be celebrated,” Doyle said. “The more diverse (the) administration, teachers, and staff that we have, the more we’re going to learn from each other.”

Diversity and inclusion have caused disputes before in the district near Wichita.

In February, a high school principal issued an apology after some board members objected to him showing a video about white privilege during an employee meeting.

And in April, some board members criticized textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for supporting Black Lives Matter and other anti-racism efforts. The comments came before the board approved a contract with the publisher for a new social studies curriculum for elementary students.

The plan that was before the board this week is a normally routine document that outlines priorities and goals.

The Derby district adopted its last strategic plan in 2017. Superintendent Heather Bohaty will now work with the board to determine the next step in developing the next five-year plan, district spokeswoman Katie Carlson said in an email.

The disputed proposal included several mentions of diversity, equity and inclusion, and suggested forming an advisory committee to report on student and staff diversity.

Jennifer Neel, the board’s vice president, said she opposed auditing the district’s discipline data or hiring practices related to race.

Becky Moeder, Derby’s assistant superintendent for human resources, said the state requires collecting some data related to race and other factors. The plan is intended to encourage a broader pool of applicants and increase recruitment of people of color, she said.

Other objections were raised over parts of the plan focused on mental health and social/emotional well-being.

Candace Landers, a Derby teacher who served on the committee, told board members that's part of the state’s vision for education.

“As a classroom teacher, I cannot recall a single day or scenario when my students’ mental health has not been a consideration,” Landers said. “I am hard-pressed to fathom how I would begin to separate school and mental health and still be a good teacher.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KMUW-FM.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Paul's wife says senator wants to subpoena Fauci records

Paul's wife says senator wants to subpoena Fauci records

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's wife says her husband wants to subpoena the records of the country’s top infectious disease expert. Paul’s wife, Kelley, made the comments during the political speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic Saturday in western Kentucky. She waded into the dispute between her husband and Dr. Anthony Fauci while promoting her husband's bid for a third term. Sen. Paul is being challenged by Democrat Charles Booker, a former state lawmaker. He told the crowd that Paul votes against the interests of Kentuckians. Booker denounced Paul as a “terrible senator” and an “embarrassment” to the state.

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

The nation’s top public health agency is relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines and dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Thursday that people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others. The changes come more than 2 1/2 years after the start of the pandemic. They are driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected.

Boy at heart of UK court battle dies after life support ends

Boy at heart of UK court battle dies after life support ends

A 12-year-old boy who has been in a coma for four months has died at a London hospital after doctors ended life-sustaining treatment that had been the subject of a lengthy court battle. Archie Battersbee’s mother, Hollie Dance, said he died at 12:15 p.m. local time Saturday, about two hours after the hospital began withdrawing treatment. British courts had rejected the family’s request to transfer Archie to a hospice, and the European Court of Human Rights refused for a second time to intervene in the case. His mother, Hollie Dance, says “he fought until the very end. I’m the proudest mum in the world.″

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat,” has written a book called “I'm Glad My Mom Died.” McCurdy tells about growing up with an abusive mother who she says pushed her into showbiz, encouraged her to starve herself and who insisted upon bathing her daughter into her late teens. Debra McCurdy died in 2013 from complications of cancer. It's taken McCurdy years of therapy to get to the point where she is able to not only share her story, but laugh about parts too. She also hosts a podcast called “Empty Inside” and says she no longer has an eating disorder.

Major test of first possible Lyme vaccine in 20 years begins

Major test of first possible Lyme vaccine in 20 years begins

Researchers are seeking thousands of volunteers in the U.S. and Europe to test the first potential vaccine against Lyme disease in 20 years. The shot developed by Pfizer and French biotech Valneva aims to block Lyme spread while a tick is biting. The new study will test three initial doses between now and next spring, and then a booster dose a year later. The only prior Lyme vaccine for people, made by another company, was pulled off the U.S. market in 2002. Pfizer and Valneva say with Lyme a growing threat, it's time to try again.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Medical information to have ready in case of emergency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News