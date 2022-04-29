 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Jury awards nearly $9M to families in fertility fraud case

  • 0

DENVER (AP) — A jury has awarded nearly $9 million to three families who accused a Colorado fertility doctor of using his own sperm to inseminate three mothers who requested anonymous donors.

The jury reached its decision late Wednesday, finding Dr. Paul B. Jones and his clinic, Women's Health Care of Western Colorado, liable, The Denver Post reported Friday.

A woman who answered a telephone from a reporter at Jones' home said they are not supposed to talk. His lawyers did not return telephone messages or an email seeking comment.

The clinic declined to comment on the decision.

The verdict stems from a 2019 lawsuit brought against Jones and his clinic accusing Jones of using his own sperm in seven artificial inseminations from 1979 to 1985. The children grew up and as adults learned through genealogy services that they had a common connection — Jones.

People are also reading…

Some families settled with Jones, said Maia Emmons-Boring, one of those who pursued a trial. The Texas resident learned through a home DNA test more than three years ago that the man she has called her father her whole life was not her genetic relative.

“Our goal was never the money,” she said. “It was to see him in court.”

The jury award followed a $5 million judgment against a Vermont doctor last month. The two decisions will set a precedent for fertility fraud cases throughout the country, said Jody Madeira, an Indiana University law professor and fertility fraud expert.

“These two verdicts side by side establish that the public rejects this standard,” Madeira said. “They know that was never the standard of care and they find it grotesque.”

The Colorado verdict also came days after state lawmakers introduced a bill to give donor-conceived individuals greater protections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oregon governor's clemency of murderer unleashes criticism

Oregon governor's clemency of murderer unleashes criticism

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is defending granting clemency to dozens of people, including for a man convicted of murdering a teenager and whose release from prison is coming under fire from prosecutors and sheriffs. Brown is a Democrat who isn't running for reelection this year because of term limits. She has been criticized by Republicans as being soft on crime. However, Brown says she has denied the vast majority of clemency requests. The governor's office says this man deserves a second chance because he was a teenager when the crime was committed and he has undergone a personal transformation behind bars.

Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health

Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health

A forensic psychologist has testified that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder. Psychologist Shannon Curry's testimony Tuesday came as a civil lawsuit between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple’s personal issues. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax, Virginia, after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post referring to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp says the article defames him by referring back to abuse allegations she made against him when the couple divorced in 2016. Curry on Tuesday also denied Heard's contention that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after her relationship with Depp.

Watch Now: Related Video

Daily aspirin could be risky for older adults, new study finds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News