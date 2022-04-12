 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge upholds Florida's 24-hour wait period for abortion

  • Updated
  • 0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Women will have to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion under a ruling by a Florida judge in a nearly seven-year battle over the waiting period.

Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey in Tallahassee tossed out a lawsuit filed on behalf of a Gainesville women's clinic, saying other medical procedures have similar waiting periods and other important decisions like getting married, getting divorced and buying a gun have longer waiting periods.

“Twenty-four hours is the minimum time needed to sleep on such an important decision,” Judge Dempsey wrote.

The waiting period immediately goes into effect.

Dempsey also added that exceptions for the life of a mother, documented cases of rape and incest, and victims of domestic violence and human traffic support the constitutionality of the law.

The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops praised the decision.

“The 24-hour reflection period is a reasonable measure that will empower women to make truly informed, deliberate decisions apart from the abortion industry’s pressures,” Christie Arnold, the organization's lobbyist, said in a news release.

People are also reading…

The ruling comes a month after the Florida Legislature sent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill banning abortion after 15 weeks. DeSantis is expected to sign it.

“Since the passage of this law, Florida politicians have continued to place hurdles in the path of people seeking abortion care as part of a larger effort to push care out of reach," said American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Julia Kaye. "The state legislature took its most extreme step yet in attacking reproductive freedom earlier last month."

The ACLU is evaluating its next steps in the legal battle.

Former governor and current U.S. Sen. Rick Scott signed the bill into law in June 2015. The ACLU of Florida and the Center for Reproductive Rights filed the suit the next day on behalf of the Bread and Roses Women’s Health Center in Gainesville.

The lawsuit argued that many women will have a difficult time scheduling appointments on two consecutive days because of work or school schedules, child care availability and the need to travel, especially if they have a low income.

It also said the exceptions in the law such as rape and incest are meaningless because they require documentation and the majority of victims do not report such crimes. The creation of a two-day process also increases the chances that a woman’s abuser will discover the pregnancy and force her to not have the abortion, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit has been dragged out for nearly seven years. A trial court initially threw it out without a full trial, finding it unconstitutional. In a 2-1 ruling, the 1st District Court of Appeal sent the lawsuit back to the circuit court, saying the state had built evidence that supports the constitutionality of the law. The court also lifted an injunction that was temporarily blocking the law from taking effect during legal proceedings.

The state Supreme Court quickly put the injunction back in place while the case continued.

An abortion clinic in Jacksonville began implementing the 24-hour waiting period last week in anticipation of the judge’s ruling. Amber Gavin, head of advocacy and operations at A Woman’s Choice, said the clinic didn't want patients to suddenly have to change travel plans to quickly adhere to the law.

“This is incredibly hard on some of them. They come to us and have already taken the day off from work, arranged child care,” she said. “Some of them had not realized this was going to happen, so it’s really painful and hard for our staff to tell the patient that the state is mandating this.”

Gavin said it will also require more staffing hours, and for physicians to be at the clinic longer than before.

Associated Press writer Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path

Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path

A milestone Supreme Court confirmation that endured a flawed process. The collapse of a bipartisan compromise for more pandemic funding. The departure of a stalwart of the dwindling band of moderate House Republicans. These three events on Capitol Hill this past week illustrated how Congress’ near- and long-term paths point in one direction — intensifying partisanship. Partisan fights in Congress are as old as the republic, and they routinely escalate as elections approach. But the bar for when to cast party differences aside has fallen in recent years. 

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule and allow the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer. Biden's administration is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

Woman faces Texas murder charge after self-induced abortion

Authorities say a 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder in Texas after causing “the death of an individual by self-induced abortion.” It’s unclear whether Lizelle Herrera is accused of having an abortion or helping someone else get an abortion. Texas' abortion law bans abortions for women as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Maj. Carlos Delgado with the Starr County sheriff’s office says Herrera remains jailed Saturday in Rio Grande City, on the U.S.-Mexico border. It is not clear under what law Herrera is charged, but University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck noted that state law exempts the mother from murder of her unborn child. 

Police said teen didn't need medical help before his death

Police said teen didn't need medical help before his death

A community task force reviewing the death of a Black teenager who was restrained for more than 30 minutes at a Kansas juvenile detention center learned that a police officer changed his answers on a form that otherwise would have led police to take the teen to a hospital instead of booking him into the detention center. The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that a Sedgwick County official who oversees admissions into the detention center told the task force that the officer initially reported there were signs that 17-year-old Cedric Lofton needed medical attention last September but he changed his answers after being told the teen would need a medical review if he said yes on the form.

Florida groups canvass spring breakers to warn of fentanyl

Florida groups canvass spring breakers to warn of fentanyl

Community activists in South Florida sprang into action after West Point cadets on spring break were sickened by fentanyl-laced cocaine at a house party. They blitzed beaches and warned spring breakers of a surge in recreational drugs cut with the dangerous synthetic opioid. They also offered them an antidote for overdoses, which have risen nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Groups have distributed more than 2,000 doses of Narcan, which can revive overdose victims. The volunteer groups and sheriff’s office don’t have figures on how many of the distributed doses were actually used but believe the program has succeeded in raising awareness. 

US experts wrestle with how to update COVID-19 vaccines

US experts wrestle with how to update COVID-19 vaccines

Vaccine experts are grappling with how to formulate a U.S. strategy for future COVID-19 booster campaigns. A panel of federal advisers to the Food and Drug Administration spent hours Wednesday debating key questions about updating the vaccines. They didn't reach any firm conclusions. FDA regulators cautioned that waning vaccine effectiveness, new viral mutations and colder weather could lead to surges in the fall and winter. The FDA experts agreed that boosting Americans every few months was not sustainable and COVID-19 shots should only be reviewed if a new strain lowers their ability to prevent hospitalization and death.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fitbit cleared for passive heart rhythm monitoring by FDA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News