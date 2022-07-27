 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge temporarily blocks Wyoming abortion ban

  • Updated
  • 0
Abortion Indiana

Anti-abortion supporters try to cover a sign of an abortion rights supporter during an anti-abortion rally as the Indiana Senate Rules Committee met a Republican proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state during a hearing at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

 Michael Conroy - staff, AP

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect, siding with a firebombed women’s health clinic and others who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution.

Attorneys arguing before Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens, in Jackson, disagreed over whether the Wyoming Constitution provided a right to abortion.

Wyoming was among states that recently passed abortion bans should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, which happened June 24. After a review, Gov. Mark Gordon, a Republican who signed the abortion “trigger” bill in March, gave the go-ahead for the law to take effect Wednesday.

Owens was sympathetic with arguments that the ban left pregnant patients with dangerous complications and their doctors in a difficult position as they balanced serious medical risks against the possibility of prosecution.

People are also reading…

“That is a possible irreparable injury to the plaintiffs. They are left with no guidance,” Owens said.

The four Wyoming women and two nonprofits that sued Monday claim the new law violates several rights guaranteed by the state constitution, including a “fundamental right to be left alone by the government.”

The two organizations that sued include a nonprofit opening a Casper women’s and LGBTQ health clinic that would have offered abortions. A May arson attack has set back the clinic’s opening from mid-June until at least the end of this year, months past the start of Wyoming’s new abortion ban.

The lawsuit claims the abortion ban will harm the women — two obstetricians, a pregnant nurse and a University of Wyoming law student — by outlawing potentially life-saving treatment options for their patients or themselves.

The Wyoming law would have outlawed abortions except in cases of rape or incest or to protect the mother’s life or health, not including psychological conditions. Wyoming until Wednesday had allowed abortions up to the point of viability outside the mother, or around 23 weeks into pregnancy.

Wyoming’s hearing came a day after Indiana Republican lawmakers narrowly advanced a plan to ban nearly all abortions in the state, despite opposition from abortion-rights supporters, who say the bill goes too far, and anti-abortion activists, who say it doesn’t go far enough.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Change in title with men working at Disney dress-up shops

Change in title with men working at Disney dress-up shops

When Disney reopens its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique shops at resorts in Florida and California next month, the workers who help children dress up as their favorite animated characters will have new, more gender inclusive titles. That's because men are going to work at the shops for the first time. The workers will be referred to as Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices instead of Fairy Godmothers-in-Training, as they were called before the shops closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to allow men to work at the shops was made before the pandemic but hadn’t been implemented before the closures.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

President Joe Biden says he's “doing great” after testing positive for COVID-19. The White House said Thursday the 79-year-old Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” including a stuffy nose, fatigue and cough. He's taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. Biden is fully vaccinated, after getting two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office, a first booster shot in September and an additional dose March 30. White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told reporters at a briefing that the president will isolate for five days and can return to his usual activities after a negative test. Biden himself tweeted to the nation, “I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern.”

AP exposes the Tuskegee Syphilis Study: The 50th Anniversary

AP exposes the Tuskegee Syphilis Study: The 50th Anniversary

The men were told they were being treated for “bad blood.” In truth, the federal government enrolled around 600 black men from rural Alabama in a 40-year study of untreated syphilis. The federal government let hundreds of the men go untreated for syphilis in order to study the impact of the disease on the human body. The men were denied access to a cure, even when one became widely available. The study came to an end nearly four months after a July 25, 1972, Associated Press report by investigative reporter Jean Heller. More than two decades later, President Bill Clinton apologized for what he called a racist and shameful study.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Flat-faced dogs are more likely to get heatstroke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News