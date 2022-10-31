 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect

  • Updated
  • 0

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge ruled Monday that he will keep the state's ban on abortion from taking effect, saying there's a "substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed.

Judge Bruce Romanick's ruling means abortion is still legal in North Dakota, though the state's only clinic — the Red River Women's Clinic of Fargo — shut down as it challenged the ban and has moved across the border to neighboring Minnesota.

Romanick last month rejected a request from North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley to let the law take effect while the Red River clinic's lawsuit went forward. Romanick based his earlier decision on several factors, but Wrigley argued he had not sufficiently considered the clinic’s chances of prevailing in court. The North Dakota Supreme Court agreed and told Romanick to take another look.

People are also reading…

In his earlier ruling, Romanick noted the clinic’s uphill battle. But in his ruling Monday, he said the clinic has a “substantial probability” of succeeding, though he noted that the question of whether abortion is a constitutional right in North Dakota has been contentious and has not been decided by the state's highest court.

Romanick said the purpose of a preliminary injunction is to maintain the status quo until a case can be settled on the merits.

But he also wrote there is a “substantial probability” that the law is unconstitutional because of the constraint it places on doctors. Specifically, he took issue with the fact that the ban allows cases of rape or incest to be raised as an affirmative defense to administering an abortion — but notes that doctors could be prosecuted in the first place.

This puts unreasonable burdens on doctors and pregnant women that are “not reasonably related to the goal of preserving life" — which the state has said is the purpose of the law. He wrote that if "women do not have a reasonable avenue in which to get safe abortions when their lives are in danger, the Statute does not serve its intended purpose.”

Wrigley, a Republican, said he was still analyzing the ruling.

“I’m unpersuaded by almost everything I read in the judge’s ruling and we look forward to responding,” he said.

Tammi Kromenaker, director of the Red River Women’s Clinic, said she was pleased that abortion remained “safe and legal” in the state.

"We want physicians who are treating patients to feel like they can use their best medical judgment and training and not be looking at the law books as to how they can take care of patients," she said.

In the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year, the Red River clinic shut down its single location in Fargo and moved just a few miles across the state line to Moorhead, Minnesota, a state where abortion remains legal. But the clinic continued to press its lawsuit, arguing that the North Dakota constitution grants a right to abortion.

When Romanick blocked the law from taking effect last month, he acknowledged that the clinic had moved but noted doctors and hospitals would still be affected by the statute.

The law makes abortion illegal except in cases of rape or incest or when the life of the mother is in danger — any of which would have to be proven in court. Otherwise, a doctor who performs an abortion would face a felony charge, which abortion rights supporters say could stop doctors from performing abortions even if the mother’s health is at risk.

More than a dozen states had passed so-called trigger laws that were designed to outlaw most abortions if the high court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy. While some states began enforcing the bans immediately other efforts to bar the procedure are tied up in the courts.

In Idaho, for example, a strict abortion ban is in effect, but a federal judge has temporarily barred the state from enforcing the ban in some medical situations while a lawsuit from the Department of Justice works through the courts. And last week Arizona’s attorney general has agreed not to enforce a near total ban on abortions at least until next year.

—-

Kolpack reported from Fargo, N.D.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of Tuesday's debate, Fetterman addressed the stroke he suffered five months ago. Fetterman said it knocked him down but he's "going to keep coming back up.” Oz ignored Fetterman’s health challenges, focusing on Fetterman’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden. The race represents the best chance for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this year. A big question is whether the debate will have a lasting impact so close to the November election.

S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea grieved the deaths of at least 153 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s. They got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered Saturday night in Itaewon for festivities. Witnesses say the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel, as the situation quickly developed into one of the country’s worst disasters in years.

EXPLAINER: How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?

EXPLAINER: How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?

The crowd surge that left dozens dead at Halloween festivities in South Korea's capital city of Seoul is the latest example of a deadly story that has been told around the world: People in a large crowd find themselves squeezed into a space so tight it is impossible to breathe. Now, as fears of COVID-19 recede and people who have been cooped up in their homes flood into stadiums, nightclubs and other venues, what happened in Seoul could happen again and again.

Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks

Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks

Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. The German sportswear company said Tuesday in a statement that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech" and called Ye’s recent comments and actions “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous." It comes after Adidas faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging the company to act. It said at the beginning of the month that it was placing its lucrative sneaker deal with the rapper under review. Adidas is just the latest company to end connections with Ye, who also has been suspended from Twitter and Instagram.

Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser

Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser

A woman is accusing Herschel Walker, the anti-abortion Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, of encouraging and paying for her 1993 abortion. The accusation comes weeks after a former girlfriend said Walker did the same for her in 2009. Walker is dismissing the latest claim as more “foolishness” and “all a lie," similar to how he denounced the first woman's allegation. The woman who came forward Wednesday is identified only as “Jane Doe," and says she's not revealing her identity because she fears “reprisals against myself, my family and my livelihood.” She said in a call set up by her lawyer that Walker pressured her into an abortion and paid for one after she became pregnant while Walker was married to his first wife.

Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs

Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs

Workers in a manufacturing facility in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou appear to have left to avoid COVID-19 curbs. Many were traveling by foot days after an unknown number of Foxconn factory workers were quarantined in the facility following a virus outbreak. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed people who are allegedly Foxconn workers climbing over fences and carrying their belongings by foot down the road. The Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou is one of the largest factories in China that assembles products for Apple Inc., including its latest iPhone 14 devices. Cities surrounding Zhengzhou have appealed to Foxconn workers to report their return in advance so that they can undergo appropriate isolation measures.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This is why we find our own dogs the cutest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News