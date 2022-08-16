 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild' symptoms

  • Updated
  • 0
Virus Outbreak Jill Biden

FILE - President Joe Biden looks at his grandson Beau Biden as first lady Jill Biden waves and walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Aug. 10, 2022. First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing ‘mild symptoms’ the White House announced Tuesday.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta - staff, AP

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms,” the White House announced Tuesday. President Joe Biden continues to test negative after recently recovering from the virus but will wear a mask indoors for 10 days as a precaution.

The Bidens have been vacationing in South Carolina since Aug. 10, and the 71-year-old first lady began experiencing symptoms on Monday. Jill Biden, like her husband, has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the vacation home for at least five days.

“Close contacts of the First Lady have been notified,” her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement “She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests.”

People are also reading…

The president tested negative for the virus on Tuesday morning, the White House said, but would be wearing a mask indoors for 10 days. He plans to return to Washington on Tuesday to sign Democrats' landmark climate change and health care bill in the afternoon, before continuing to his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.

"Consistent with CDC guidance because he is a close contact of the First Lady, he will mask for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others," the White House said. It said it would increase the president’s testing cadence and report those results.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating

Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating

Health officials say it is possible that hundreds of people in New York state have gotten polio and don’t know it. The pronouncement came Friday after they said the virus that causes the potentially deadly disease has been detected in New York City’s wastewater. Authorities say the presence of the virus in wastewater suggests that it is circulating locally. They are urging parents to get their children vaccinated. One person suffered paralysis weeks ago because of a polio infection north of the city. Most people infected with polio have no symptoms but can still give the virus to others for days or weeks.

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

The nation’s top public health agency is relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines and dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Thursday that people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others. The changes come more than 2 1/2 years after the start of the pandemic. They are driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected.

Major test of first possible Lyme vaccine in 20 years begins

Major test of first possible Lyme vaccine in 20 years begins

Researchers are seeking thousands of volunteers in the U.S. and Europe to test the first potential vaccine against Lyme disease in 20 years. The shot developed by Pfizer and French biotech Valneva aims to block Lyme spread while a tick is biting. The new study will test three initial doses between now and next spring, and then a booster dose a year later. The only prior Lyme vaccine for people, made by another company, was pulled off the U.S. market in 2002. Pfizer and Valneva say with Lyme a growing threat, it's time to try again.

Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail

Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail

A once-prominent neurologist who was convicted last month of sexually abusing patients has killed himself at a New York City jail. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was awaiting sentencing, and faced an upcoming federal trial alleging abuse spanning 15 years. He was found unresponsive Monday in a jail shower on Rikers Island, according to two people familiar with the matter. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly. Cruciani's lawyer has called for an investigation into whether the jail complied with a court order to place him on suicide watch. Prosecutors said Cruciani groomed vulnerable patients by overprescribing painkillers.

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat,” has written a book called “I'm Glad My Mom Died.” McCurdy tells about growing up with an abusive mother who she says pushed her into showbiz, encouraged her to starve herself and who insisted upon bathing her daughter into her late teens. Debra McCurdy died in 2013 from complications of cancer. It's taken McCurdy years of therapy to get to the point where she is able to not only share her story, but laugh about parts too. She also hosts a podcast called “Empty Inside” and says she no longer has an eating disorder.

Len Dawson, MVP of Chiefs' first Super Bowl win, in hospice

Len Dawson, MVP of Chiefs' first Super Bowl win, in hospice

Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care in Kansas City. KMBC-TV, the Kansas City station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966, confirmed Dawson is in hospice care through his wife, Linda. The MVP of the Chiefs’ 23-7 Super Bowl victory over Minnesota in January 1970, Dawson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 and received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012. In addition to his work at KMBC where he was the station’s first sports anchor, Dawson was a game analyst for NBC and the Chiefs’ radio network and hosted HBO’s “Inside the NFL” show.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Salt substitutes could help reduce risk of stroke and hearth conditions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News