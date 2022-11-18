 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Indiana doctor says AG should get abortion patient records

  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for an Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio told a judge Friday that Indiana’s attorney general should not be allowed to access patient medical records for an investigation into undisclosed complaints.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard; her medical partner, Dr. Amy Caldwell; and their patients sued Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita on Nov. 3 to try to stop him from accessing the records. The doctors claim Rokita's conduct “violates numerous Indiana statutes,” including a state requirement that his office first determine consumer complaints have “merit” before he can investigate physicians and other licensed professionals.

The state argued it is allowed to access the records to investigate three consumer complaints that accuse Bernard of improper care.

People are also reading…

“The consumer complaints were 100% filed by people who had never met Dr. Bernard, had never gotten medical care from Dr. Bernard, were not involved in the care of this patient in any way shape or form,” attorney Kathleen Delaney refuted in a press conference after the hearing. “They’re complaining about something that they saw on television or heard about on social media.”

Bernard first received national attention after she told The Indianapolis Star about a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana from Ohio for an abortion in June, shortly after Ohio’s “fetal heartbeat” law took effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Such laws ban abortions from the time cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo, which is typically around the sixth week of pregnancy.

Rokita told Fox News in July that he would look into whether Bernard violated child abuse notification or abortion reporting laws. He offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing, and court records from Thursday indicate he is no longer investigating Bernard “for failing to comply” with the abortion reporting law.

Records obtained by The Associated Press and other news outlets show Bernard submitted her report about the girl’s abortion July 2, which is within Indiana’s required three-day reporting period for an abortion performed on a girl younger than 16.

A 27-year-old man was charged that month in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl, confirming the existence of the case, which initially was met with skepticism by some media outlets and Republican politicians. President Joe Biden expressed empathy for the child while signing of an executive order protecting some abortion access.

Kelly Stevenson, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, said in an email that “our team always follows the law and pursues the truth — as that is the role of the Attorney General.”

“We put the highest value on patient privacy and ethical standards in medicine. We will continue to push forward in this legal battle to ensure every patient’s privacy is protected in Indiana,” she added.

But Delaney said that because of the 27-year-old man's arrest, “the notion that Dr. Barnard didn’t cooperate with law enforcement is simply not true.”

State lawyer Caryn Nieman-Szyper on Friday also questioned whether anything Bernard said to The Indianapolis Star violated federal medical privacy laws. Nieman-Szyper honed in specifically on rules under the federal privacy law known as HIPAA, for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, that prohibit a physician from divulging certain dates associated with their patients.

“Though Dr. Bernard purports to bring suit as the champion of her patient’s privacy rights, she is the one who exposed her patient’s private medical journey to the public and thus the one who has jeopardized her patient’s privacy,” the state wrote in court filings.

At the court hearing, the doctors' lawyers called three physicians — two bioethicists and an obstetrician-gynecologist — who described before Marion County judge Heather Welch that honoring the doctor-patient relationship is a cornerstone of medical care.

Dr. Kyle Brothers, a pediatrician from Louisville, described the link as “an agreement, a promise" and that if the government were to seize a patient's medical records, the patient's trust in their doctor could be broken and dissuade them from seeking care.

“This kind of disclosure, especially for a minor, is heartbreaking, or something like that," he said. "Something really horrible.”

Welch plans to rule over the weekend whether Bernard, who was out of the country Friday, will testify.

“Every patient needs to know that their medical records will not be handed over to any politician who decides to open an unfounded investigation based on their own political agenda,” Bernard said in a statement.

Arleigh Rodgers is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Arleigh Rodgers on Twitter at https://twitter.com/arleighrodgers

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 deaths at NYC nursing home blamed on Legionnaires' disease

Five people died of Legionnaires’ disease over the summer at a New York City nursing home. The outbreak at Amsterdam Nursing Home was the city’s worst since 2015 when a cooling tower in the Bronx was blamed for an infection that caused 16 deaths. The New York Times reports that the home had been cited by the city for improper maintenance of the cooling towers where the Legionella bacteria can spread. A spokesperson for the nursing home says the facility has restricted water use since the outbreak. He says the facility is working with health authorities to clear the matter up.

Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor

Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor

A career police officer and sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump has been elected governor in Nevada. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo's narrow victory over Democrat Steve Sisolak became clear Friday after several days of ballot counting required by a statewide vote-by-mail law enacted in 2020. Sisolak conceded the race after a batch of results was posted by Clark County. Lombardo says he'll take his life protecting and serving the community to the statewide level. Lombardo sometimes distanced himself from Trump during the campaign, and never fully endorsed unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud. He promises a victory speech Monday at the Las Vegas high school that he attended.

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. The company would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through the filing in California. Some corporate employees in Seattle, Washington said on LinkedIn on Tuesday they were let go, too. In an announcement posted on its website Wednesday, Amazon said impacted employees were notified on Tuesday.

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'

Jay Leno says he's doing OK after suffering serious burns in a gasoline fire. In a statement to Variety, Leno said he needs a “week or two” to get back on his feet.  The cause and time of the fire wasn’t immediately clear. The 72-year-old former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles. People magazine reported Leno had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled citing a serious medical emergency. Leno's publicist and production company had no immediate comment.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What you eat might be causing acne

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News