 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Indian Health Service steps up COVID, other vaccine push

  • Updated
  • 0
Indian Health Service Vaccine Strategy

FILE - Pharmacist Ron Simono fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccine clinic on Dec. 16, 2020, at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. Indian Health Service announced Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, that all tribal members covered by the federal agency will be offered a vaccine at every appointment when appropriate under a new vaccine strategy. Throughout the pandemic, American Indians and Alaska Natives have had some of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates across the country.

 Loren Holmes - pool, Pool Anchorage Daily News

PHOENIX (AP) — The Indian Health Service announced Thursday that all tribal members covered by the federal agency will be offered a vaccine at every appointment when appropriate, under a new vaccine strategy.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, American Indians and Alaska Natives have had some of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates across the country.

But Indigenous people are especially vulnerable to vaccine-preventable illness, and IHS officials recently noticed fewer patients have been getting vaccines for COVID-19. Monkeypox is now an additional health concern.

Patients in the system are also beginning to fall behind in more routine inoculations, such as jabs for childhood diseases like measles, mumps and rubella, as well as shingles shots for older adults.

“With time passing, we are seeing some COVID fatigue, and we feel we aren't where we need to be,” Dr. Loretta Christensen, IHS chief medical officer, said in a brief interview before the announcement was posted online. "With our vulnerable population, it is critical to reenergize our staff to get everyone the vaccinations they need.”

People are also reading…

Christensen said in a posted announcement that she had directed all care sites in the system “to respond to this important call to action to increase vaccine coverage and protect against vaccine preventable illnesses in tribal communities.”

“Every patient at every encounter will be offered every recommended vaccine when appropriate.” she wrote. “IHS will exempt encounters in which a vaccine would not be appropriate such as when someone has a moderate or severe acute illness.”

Christensen told the agency’s staff in an additional message that she was encouraging everyone to get an updated COVID-19 and flu shots as winter approaches.

“We can work together to protect our friends, relatives, elders and our communities as we gather across the country for the holiday season,” she said.

The Indian Health Service is the health care system for federally recognized American Indian and Alaska Natives in the United States.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 deaths at NYC nursing home blamed on Legionnaires' disease

Five people died of Legionnaires’ disease over the summer at a New York City nursing home. The outbreak at Amsterdam Nursing Home was the city’s worst since 2015 when a cooling tower in the Bronx was blamed for an infection that caused 16 deaths. The New York Times reports that the home had been cited by the city for improper maintenance of the cooling towers where the Legionella bacteria can spread. A spokesperson for the nursing home says the facility has restricted water use since the outbreak. He says the facility is working with health authorities to clear the matter up.

Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor

Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor

A career police officer and sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump has been elected governor in Nevada. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo's narrow victory over Democrat Steve Sisolak became clear Friday after several days of ballot counting required by a statewide vote-by-mail law enacted in 2020. Sisolak conceded the race after a batch of results was posted by Clark County. Lombardo says he'll take his life protecting and serving the community to the statewide level. Lombardo sometimes distanced himself from Trump during the campaign, and never fully endorsed unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud. He promises a victory speech Monday at the Las Vegas high school that he attended.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make a delicious pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News