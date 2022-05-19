 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Illinois man convicted of giving son rifle he used to kill 4

  • Updated
  • 0
Waffle House Shooting

FILE- Travis Reinking, center, reacts as the verdict is read during day five of Reinking's murder trial at the Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. An Illinois man faces up to three years in prison after being convicted of illegally giving his son an assault-style rifle he later used to shoot and kill four people in 2018 at a Waffle House in Tennessee. A judge convicted Jeffrey Reinking last week of illegal delivery of a firearm to his son Travis, a person who had been treated for mental illness within the past five years.

 Andrew Nelles - pool, Pool The Tennessean

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man faces up to three years in prison after being convicted of illegally giving his son an assault-style rifle he later used to shoot and kill four people in 2018 at a Waffle House in Tennessee.

A judge convicted Jeffrey Reinking last week of illegal delivery of a firearm to a person who had been treated for mental illness within the past five years, the ( Peoria) Journal Star reported. He remains free on bond pending his sentencing, which is set for June 17.

During Reinking's May 13 bench trial, Tazewell County prosecutors argued that the rural Morton, Illinois, man knew his son, Travis Reinking, had undergone mental health treatment in 2016.

In May 2016, police and fire personnel responded to a pharmacy parking lot in Morton where Travis Reinking told officers he believed singer Taylor Swift was stalking him and had hacked into his cellphone.

People are also reading…

Reports the Journal Star obtained in 2018 showed Travis Reinking was brought to a Peoria hospital for an evaluation after that incident and had agreed to go to the hospital.

But Jeffrey Reinking’s attorney, Kevin Sullivan, argued at trial that his client didn’t know his son had been treated for mental health issues at the hospital. Sullivan said he knew his son was brought to the hospital but didn’t know why, and was not guilty of the charge.

Because the younger Reinking had his firearm owner’s identification card revoked by Illinois State Police, he could not legally have guns within the state. Travis Reinking surrendered his guns to his father, who later returned them to him at some point before the fatal shooting at a Waffle House in Nashville, prosecutors said.

The assault-style rifle he used in that attack, an AR-15, was one of the guns his father had returned to him.

Travis Reinking was sentenced in February to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of four counts of first-degree murder and other charges. He opened fire inside the restaurant on April 22, 2018, killing Taurean Sanderlin, 29; Joey Perez, 20; Akilah Dasilva, 23; and DeEbony Groves, 21.

Evidence at Travis Reinking's trial showed he had schizophrenia and suffered delusions for years, believing unknown people were tormenting him. He contacted law enforcement several times to report that he was being threatened, stalked and harassed.

In July 2017, he was detained by the Secret Service after he ventured unarmed into a restricted area on the White House grounds and demanded to meet with then-President Donald Trump.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Journal Star.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A third of US should be considering masks, officials say

A third of US should be considering masks, officials say

COVID-19 cases are increasing in the United States – and could get even worse over the coming months, federal health officials warned in urging areas hardest hit to consider reissuing calls for indoor masking. Increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are putting more of the country under guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that call for masking and other infection precautions. Right now, about a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk — mostly in the Northeast and Midwest. Officials said Wednesday those are areas where people should already be considering wearing masks indoors  — but Americans elsewhere should also take notice.

EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman's diagnosis?

EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman's diagnosis?

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and a top Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, is recovering from a stroke he says was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation. In a statement Sunday, Fetterman says doctors quickly and completely removed the clot. A cardiologist and chair of the Department of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University, Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones, says people who develop A-fib are almost always put on a blood-thinning medication for the rest of their lives. He says that helps prevent the stroke-causing blood clots that untreated A-fib can create.

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor

Dr. Scott Jensen, a skeptic of the government’s response to COVID-19, has won the Minnesota GOP’s endorsement to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election. After a wild ride, Jensen went over the top on the ninth ballot with 65% of the vote. Jensen led on the first two ballots, then regained the lead on the seventh ballot. Jensen’s comeback ended a surge by business executive Kendall Qualls, who fell to 33% on the final ballot after taking the lead on the fourth. Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann says he does not expect Jensen to face a serious challenge in the Aug. 9 primary,

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

Four cadets at the Air Force Academy may not graduate or be commissioned as military officers later this month because they've refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and they may be required to pay back thousands of dollars in tuition costs. That's according to Air Force officials. The Army and Navy say that as of now, not one of their seniors is being prevented from graduating at the U.S. Military Academy or the Naval Academy. The graduations are in about two weeks. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last year made the COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for service members, including those at the military academies. he said the vaccine is critical to maintaining military readiness and the health of the force.

Walz, top lawmakers, reach bipartisan deal to wrap session

Walz, top lawmakers, reach bipartisan deal to wrap session

Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders have announced a breakthrough deal on a broad framework for parceling out a massive budget surplus with just a week remaining in the session. The bipartisan deal would devote $4 billion to tax relief, and another $4 billion to spending on education, public safety and health care. It would also leave $4 billion in the bank to guard against downturns. The agreement also calls for $1.5 billion for a public works package known as a bonding bill. Walz told reporters there's a lot of hard work ahead, but the main parameters have been set.

US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man

US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man

Massachusetts has reported a case of monkeypox in a man who recently traveled to Canada. Health officials said Wednesday they are looking into whether the case is connected to small outbreaks in Europe. Monkeypox is typically limited to Africa and the rare cases in the U.S. and elsewhere are usually linked to travel there.  A small number of confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases have been reported this month in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain. Health officials said the U.S. case poses no risk to the public. The Massachusetts resident is hospitalized but in good condition. Last year, Texas and Maryland each reported a case in people who traveled to Nigeria.

Watch Now: Related Video

Can parenting be data driven? Experts say, 'it depends'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News