Here's why that second coronavirus shot can be such a doozy

A few weeks later, you hear a noise, look out the window, and see the same face. You are more likely to react strongly this time, knowing you've seen this face before. Your heart pounds, your hands get clammy and your mind races. You may even call 911. And the police will be ready to come grab the guy.

"The next time that person tries to do something, there is likely to be a much bigger response because there are more people who are familiar with that face now," Worobey explains.

The first dose of vaccine is like that first look at the stranger -- the body's immune system takes notice and takes some precautions, but the second time it's even more primed to recognize and respond to that prompt.

This is how vaccines work in general, of course. They're meant to be like a wanted poster, educating the immune system to be on the lookout.

So-called prime-boost vaccines -- those that work better with two or more doses -- draw out this response.

"With the first dose, you are having to generate an immune response from the ground up," Worobey said.

The body produces antibodies, but also starts to generate immune cells called B cells to make targeted antibodies. This takes time -- a process known as maturing.