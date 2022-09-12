 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Gov. Kristi Noem's activity to be limited after back surgery

  • Updated
  • 0
Noem-Back Surgery

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the George R. Brown Convention Center, May 27, 2022, in Houston. Gov. Noem disclosed Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 that she recently underwent back surgery to treat an injury impacting her spine.

 Michael Wyke - freelancer, FR33763 AP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem disclosed Monday that she recently underwent back surgery to treat an injury impacting her spine and that her activity would be limited during several months of recovery.

The 50-year-old Republican governor said she traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for the surgery after receiving medical treatment for several weeks in South Dakota. She said in a video posted on Twitter that she injured her back about two months ago. She said she will be restricted in the amount of travel she can do and the time she can spend standing while she recovers.

Noem is in the midst of a reelection campaign and is also considered a potential 2024 White House contender.

“I won't be able to stand for more than 10, 15 minutes at a time, I won't be able to get out and about South Dakota like I love to do so much,” the governor said in the video where she appeared slightly dispirited.

People are also reading…

Dr. Mohamed Bydon said in a statement released by the governor's office that he treated her for an “acute condition impacting her lumbar spine.”

He added that the surgery was successful and that the governor is in “excellent health.”

The governor's office and her campaign spokesman did not immediately respond to a question on how she was injured.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cancer takes toll on Cedar Valley residents

Cancer takes toll on Cedar Valley residents

Centers for Disease Control lists cancer as the No. 2 killer of residents in Cedar Valley. At 214.4 deaths per 100,000 residents, it’s well above the national average of 187.4. 

Judge rules against required coverage of HIV prevention drug

Judge rules against required coverage of HIV prevention drug

A federal judge in Texas has ruled that required coverage of an HIV prevention drug under the Affordable Care Act violates a Texas employer’s religious beliefs and undercut the broader system that determines which preventive drugs are covered in the U.S. The ruling was handed down Wednesday by Fort Worth-based U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, who ruled in 2018 that the entire ACA is invalid. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately overturned that decision. O’Connor’s latest ruling targets a mandate under the law that requires employers to cover the HIV prevention treatment known as PrEP, which is a pill taken daily to prevent infection. The ruling's impact beyond the plaintiffs wasn't immediately clear. The Biden administration is likely to appeal.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds new developments linking time dependent meals and weight loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News