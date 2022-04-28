 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

GOP-led states ask courts to stop changes to US asylum cases

  • Updated
  • 0

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Republican efforts to stop the Biden administration from changing how asylum claims on the U.S. border are handled widened Thursday as Texas and Arizona asked courts to block new procedures that could decide asylum cases in months, instead of years.

The lawsuits pile onto an already busy week over immigration policy. The U.S. Supreme Court is questioning a rule that forces some asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico, and a federal judge in Louisiana temporarily stopped the phaseout of asylum restrictions that were put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has the Biden administration defending planned changes to asylum programs on all fronts. Those now include new rules that would empower asylum officers to grant or deny claims — an authority that has been limited to immigration judges for people arriving at the border with Mexico.

People are also reading…

Thirteen states, all with GOP governors or state attorneys general, joined Arizona in a lawsuit filed in Louisiana. Texas filed a similar challenge.

“This is nothing more than a radical attempt to set up a system that encourages illegal immigration and undermines the rule of law,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has said the new procedures will ease burdens on immigration courts, which are part of the Justice Department.

The Biden administration estimated last year that it would need to hire 800 more employees for asylum officers to handle about 75,000 cases a year. Without more money and new positions, it is unclear how much impact the move will have at first.

The United States has been the world’s most popular destination for asylum-seekers since 2017, according to the U.N. refugee agency, putting enormous strain on immigration courts. The court backlog has soared to nearly 1.7 million cases.

The states involved in the lawsuit have also sued to preserve o preserve so-called Title 42 authority, which denies migrants a chance at asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health

Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health

A forensic psychologist has testified that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder. Psychologist Shannon Curry's testimony Tuesday came as a civil lawsuit between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple’s personal issues. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax, Virginia, after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post referring to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp says the article defames him by referring back to abuse allegations she made against him when the couple divorced in 2016. Curry on Tuesday also denied Heard's contention that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after her relationship with Depp.

Once dead, twice billed: GAO questions COVID funeral awards

Once dead, twice billed: GAO questions COVID funeral awards

The Federal Emergency Management Agency may have been double-billed for the funerals of hundreds of people who died of COVID-19, the Government Accountability Office said in a new report Wednesday. The GAO identified 374 people who died and were listed on more than one application that received an award from the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance fund. That amounts to about $4.8 million in assistance that could have been improper or potentially fraudulent payments, the report said. FEMA says this wasn't an example of large-scale fraud and the amount of funeral assistance identified as at-risk was relatively small, with FEMA’s multi-layered controls resulting in improper payments of less than 1%.

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if you can't afford a wedding gift

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News